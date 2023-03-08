New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terminal Blocks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443633/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Terminal Blocks Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Terminal Blocks estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2022-2030. Sectional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Barriers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR



The Terminal Blocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- Amphenol FCi

- Amphenol PCD

- Amtek Technology Co., Ltd.

- Automation Systems Interconnect, Inc.

- Curtis Industries

- Eaton Corp.

- Marathon Special Products

- METZ CONNECT GmbH

- Molex Inc.

- OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

- Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

- Phoenix Contact USA

- Rockwell Automation, Inc.

- Shenzhen OULU Electronic Co., Ltd.

- Switchlab, Inc.

- TE Connectivity Corp.

- WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

- WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc.

- Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

- Wieland Electric, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443633/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Industry Outlook

Terminal Blocks: Preferred Choice Among Interconnect Solutions

Terminal Blocks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Amphenol FCi (Singapore)

Amphenol PCD (USA)

Amtek Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Automation Systems Interconnect, Inc. (USA)

Curtis Industries (USA)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Marathon Special Products (USA)

METZ CONNECT GmbH (Germany)

Molex Incorporated (USA)

OMEGA Engineering, Inc. (USA)

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Phoenix Contact USA (USA)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Shenzhen OULU Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)

Switchlab, Inc. (Taiwan)

TE Connectivity Corporation (Switzerland)

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc. (Canada)

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Wieland Electric, Inc. (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sectional Terminal Blocks - The Largest Terminal Block Type

PCB-Mounted Terminal Blocks: Promising Growth Opportunities

Smartphones: Communicating the ’Smart Way’

Popularity of Tablets and Phablets - Opportunity for Terminal

Blocks Market

Industrial Automation Drives Terminal Blocks Market

Innovative and Greener Products: The Need of the Hour

Micro Terminal Blocks - Face of the Future

Push-In & Tension Clamp Technologies Find Favor

Spring Contact Version: Finding Favor over Screw Type Terminal

Blocks

Through-hole Reflow Technology - Gaining Foot Hold in Terminal

Blocks Market

Growing Popularity of IDC Technology

Single-Sided Terminal Blocks: Saving Valuable Space

Increasing Use of Rising Cage Clamp Contacts Boosts Demand for

Terminal Blocks

Increasing Use of Terminal Blocks for Slip Rings

Terminal Blocks for Solar Photovoltaic Applications - A

Developing Market

Terminal Blocks - Addressing Challenges in HVAC/R Installation

Growing Use of Terminal Blocks in Building Installations

Automotive Industry - Positive Prospects for Terminal Blocks

Terminal Blocks - Gaining from the Medical Industry

Price and Performance - Two Important Attributes for Selecting

a Terminal Block

Ranking of Key Parameters for Selection of a Terminal Block

Electric Terminal Block and Power Distribution Block: A Comparison

Terminal Blocks to Benefit from Halogen-free Polyamide Solution

Local Production: A Strategy for Price-Sensitive Markets

Competitive Scenario



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sectional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Sectional by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Sectional by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

PCB-Mounted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PCB-Mounted by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for PCB-Mounted by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Blocks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Power Blocks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Blocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Barriers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Barriers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial Controls by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Controls by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Telecom Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecom Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Transportation Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Terminal Blocks Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional, Barriers,

PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional,

Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional, Barriers,

PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional, Barriers,

PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional,

Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional,

Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional,

Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment,

Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional, Barriers,

PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional, Barriers,

PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial Controls,

HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional, Barriers,

PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by End-Use -

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted,

Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by Type -

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sectional,

Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom

Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment,

Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Terminal Blocks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation

Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Terminal Blocks by Type - Sectional, Barriers,

PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Terminal Blocks

by Type - Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Terminal

Blocks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sectional, Barriers, PCB-Mounted, Power Blocks and Other Types

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Terminal Blocks by End-Use - Industrial Controls,

HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments, Transportation Systems

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Terminal Blocks

by End-Use - Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment,

Instruments, Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Terminal

Blocks by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Controls, HVAC, Telecom Equipment, Instruments,

Transportation Systems and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Terminal Blocks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443633/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________