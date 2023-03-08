Genetec opens new experience center in Mexico City

Montreal, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art experience center in Mexico City (MCXC) that will serve as a hub for Genetec customers from Latin America and the Caribbean. This is the latest addition to the company’s existing experience centers in Montreal, Paris, London, and Singapore.

Located on the 35th floor of Chapultepec Uno R509, a new landmark building designed by KMD architects, the MCXC features innovative solutions from Genetec and its expansive ecosystem of partners. MCXC will provide customers and partners with an immersive experience in a fully functioning Security Operations Center (SOC) that can be tailored to address their specific needs.

In addition to a cutting-edge experience center, MCXC features a training center, modern workspaces, and meeting areas.

"By opening our fifth experience center in this strategic location, we are continuing to invest in the LATCAR region to give our integrators, technology partners, and end-users a venue to experience the latest and most innovative technology and solutions that Genetec has to offer,” said Denis Côté, Vice President, Sales LATCAR at Genetec Inc.

To learn more about the MCXC visit https://www.genetec.com/about-us/experience-centers

--ends--

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2023. GenetecTM and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachments