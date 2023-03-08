EagleRider Secures Exclusive Deal to be the Only Company to Offer Rentals and Tours on the New Harley Davidson Pan America in United States

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleRider, in partnership with Harley-Davidson, announced today that the company has been chosen as the exclusive provider of rentals and tours of the H-D Pan America in the United States.



Motorcycle enthusiasts have been praising the Pan America, which Hot Cars named “one of the most badass motorcycles Harley Davidson has ever made,” due to its high-tech features and impressive power, making it comfortable for distance riding in all types of terrain.

Adventure seeking travelers who want to be one of the first to experience how Pan America feels on the road can now sign-up to ride this coveted bike for any one of the three newly launched EagleRider tours rolling out in Alaska.

“EagleRider customers and Club Members continue to benefit from our rich partnership with Harley Davidson,” said Shawn Fechter, SVP of Strategic Growth & Marketing for EagleRider. “It’s an incredible opportunity to be one of the first people in the world to experience riding the new H-D Pan America on an itinerary of this level that travels the last great Western Frontier.”

With Pan America Alaska tours lasting anywhere from 7 – 15 days depending on the tour, these adventures are literally built for travelers who want to be the first to checkoff “bucket list” travel experiences such as flying over the Arctic Circle with a stop in one of Alaska’s most remote villages, to enjoying some of the freshest salmon in the world at a traditional Salmon Bake, and to riding one of the most iconic destinations in Alaska, Denali National Park, and its peak that rises to an elevation of 20,300 feet.

The tour also includes a chance to ride two of the most remote stretches of paved roads in Canada, Yukon, and Alaska, the famed Alaskan Highway and the Tok Highway, which offers long stretches in between remote towns and true frontier wilderness.

To be one of the first to secure these amazing experiences, interested traveler seekers should visit:

About EagleRider

EagleRider pioneered the motorcycle rental and tour business in 1992. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with motorcycle adventure worldwide. The company offers multi-brand rentals, guided and self-guided tours, and apparel as it continues to expand its reach globally. Locked storage, free parking, and free use of DOT-approved helmets are offered at most North American locations. EagleRider is the exclusive U.S. provider of rentals and tours for Harley-Davidson Motor Company, and also offers rentals and tours on brands such as Yamaha, BMW, Honda, Triumph, Roy Enfield, and more, with a global footprint of more than 150 locations across six continents.

Media Contact:

Sarah Hermina

(301) 974-1853

sarahh@bastionagency.com