ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces Company Update

FORT WORTH, TX, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Just Right Products, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, was awarded a new contract for the City of Blue Mound. It's also great to announce that the City of Burleson has decided to join the Tarrant County contract. This will likely provide new opportunities for Just Right Products to expand its business and reach new customers.

We have launched our all Spanish FW Promo web site www.fwpromosp.com. Spanish has become more prevalent and there are a large number of potential customers that are more comfortable using their first language.

The custom liquor bottle web site was also launched https://admendeavors.com/bottles-labels/. This will allow potential customers to find us on the web and enhance our plan to focus on stable customers in any economic environment.

Lower margins and supply change issues are going to be a continuing issue for the foreseeable future in our opinion. To combat this nagging problem, we have launched our own brand of school uniforms. We have started with polos and fleece jackets and only produced items for existing customers under contract. By doing this we will increase margins on these items by at least 20% and ensure we have adequate stock. Once the new building is complete we will evaluate expanding this program to pants and other work wear items.

Within the next two weeks we will begin to lay forms for our new building in preparation of laying our foundation and installing underground utilities.

On an economic note, we are seeing our influencer sales substantially reduced. They are just not selling as many items and struggle to turn their inventory. We feel this trend will continue until consumers have a more confident opinion on the economy allowing them not to worry about spending their disposable income on these types of items. Our influencers are still widely popular with 10’s of millions of followers. ADM Endeavors as a whole will continue to focus on new business that is stable in most economic environments.

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe -harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

ADM Endeavors, Inc. | info@admendeavors.com | 817.840.6271





Attachment