Camelot Event-Driven Fund: New Lively Look. Same Positive Performance.

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camelot Event-Driven Fund (EVDIX), entering its 20th year (ahem, 17 of which boasted positive returns), is pleased to announce that the Fund’s Investment Team has logged yet another year of positive performance in 2022.



Leveraging a fresh, new, marketing library, along with a brand-new brand (developed by the financial services marketing firm of McKenzie+Keels), the Investment Team is charged up and raring to tackle 2023. Next year’s risks and challenges include rising interest rates, inflation, and serious geopolitical uncertainties.

“As an equity alternative for our institutional clients, we relish that our Fund has been a positive contributor and diversifier for their clients’ portfolios,” reflects Thomas Kirchner, co-portfolio manager. “For the last 19 years, our team’s ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities, even in difficult times, has demonstrated the benefits of an event-driven approach. The Fund delivered for investors last year, despite the overall weakness in stock and bond markets.”

A leader in the event-driven investment space, EVDIX offers investors the opportunity to participate in special situations and catalyst-driven investments. The Fund’s lower correlation to equities provides investors with the potential to enhance their portfolios and generate alpha in a variety of market conditions.

Co-portfolio manager Paul Hoffmeister informs, “Institutional investors have been using event-driven strategies for decades. Reason being – event-driven securities can trade in reaction to a corporate event rather than the overall market. We are proud to be able to offer our strategy to a wide spectrum of institutional and retail investors.”

Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is a leading investment management firm specializing in event-driven strategies, such as merger arbitrage and activist, distressed, and special situations. With a team of experienced investment professionals and a commitment to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns, Camelot Event-Driven Advisors is dedicated to helping investors achieve their financial goals. Learn more at: www.cameloteventdrivenfund.com.

