Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Energy based Ablation Devices Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Energy based Ablation Devices estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.5% over the period 2022-2030. Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radiofrequency segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Energy based Ablation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

- AngioDynamics Inc.

- AtriCure Inc.

- BIOLASE Inc.

- biolitec AG

- Biosense Webster, Inc.

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- EDAP TMS S.A.

- Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.

- Halyard Health Inc.

- InSightec® Ltd.

- Medtronic Inc.

- Monteris Medical Inc.

- Olympus America Inc.

- Photocure ASA

- PhotoMedex Inc.

- Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

- Smith & Nephew Plc

- Stryker Corporation

- Syneron & Candela

- Varian Medical Systems





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Primer

Recent Market Activity

Energy Based Devices Find Application in Broad Range of Medical

Conditions

Primary End-Use Applications for Energy Based Ablation Devices

in Specific Treatments

Outlook

By Region

By Energy Source

By Application

Differential Growth for Each Modality in the Global Energy

Based Devices Market

Market Demand Shifts towards Multifunctional Devices

Competition

Energy based Ablation Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott EP (USA)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)

AtriCure, Inc. (USA)

biolitec AG (Germany)

Biosense Webster, Inc. (USA)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

BTG Plc (UK)

Cardiogenesis Corporation (USA)

Cynosure, Inc. (USA)

Conmed Corporation (USA)

EDAP TMS S.A. (France)

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (USA)

Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

InSightec® Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)

Lumenis Ltd.

Medtronic, Plc

Monteris Medical, Inc. (USA)

Olympus America, Inc. (USA)

Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

(China)

SonaCare Medical LLC (USA)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Syneron & Candela (USA)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Energy Based

Ablation Devices

Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support Growth for RF Ablation

Devices

Extended Applications to Drive RF Ablation Growth

Applicability of Cryogenic Energy based Ablation Devices

Continues to Grow

Rising Usage of Cryotherapy in Cancer Treatment and Aesthetic

Procedures

Electrical Energy Based Devices

Radiation Energy Based Devices: Drivers and Challenges

External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices

Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Gains Demand

Renewed Focus on Microwave Ablation Design to Improve Patient

Outcomes

Microwave Ablation & Potential in Cancer Treatment

Energy-based Surgical Systems of the Future to use Thermal Plasma

Rise in Endometrial Ablation Procedures to Improve Growth

Catheter Ablation Gain Demand in Cardiac Procedures

Laser Based Devices Find Increasing Application in the

Healthcare Sector

Demand for Lasers in Cosmetic Surgery Sector to Rise

Advanced Surface Ablation Picks up in Ophthalmology

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Energy Based

Ablation Devices

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Cardiovascular Diseases Contribute to Growth

Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects

Increasing Application in Aesthetic Treatments Spurs Demand

Aging Population Spurs Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

