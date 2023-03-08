New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy based Ablation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443632/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Energy based Ablation Devices Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Energy based Ablation Devices estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.5% over the period 2022-2030. Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radiofrequency segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Energy based Ablation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- AngioDynamics Inc.
- AtriCure Inc.
- BIOLASE Inc.
- biolitec AG
- Biosense Webster, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- EDAP TMS S.A.
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.
- Halyard Health Inc.
- InSightec® Ltd.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Monteris Medical Inc.
- Olympus America Inc.
- Photocure ASA
- PhotoMedex Inc.
- Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Syneron & Candela
- Varian Medical Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Market Primer
Recent Market Activity
Energy Based Devices Find Application in Broad Range of Medical
Conditions
Primary End-Use Applications for Energy Based Ablation Devices
in Specific Treatments
Outlook
By Region
By Energy Source
By Application
Differential Growth for Each Modality in the Global Energy
Based Devices Market
Market Demand Shifts towards Multifunctional Devices
Competition
Energy based Ablation Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott EP (USA)
AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
AtriCure, Inc. (USA)
biolitec AG (Germany)
Biosense Webster, Inc. (USA)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
BTG Plc (UK)
Cardiogenesis Corporation (USA)
Cynosure, Inc. (USA)
Conmed Corporation (USA)
EDAP TMS S.A. (France)
Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (USA)
Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
InSightec® Ltd.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)
Lumenis Ltd.
Medtronic, Plc
Monteris Medical, Inc. (USA)
Olympus America, Inc. (USA)
Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
(China)
SonaCare Medical LLC (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
Syneron & Candela (USA)
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Energy Based
Ablation Devices
Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support Growth for RF Ablation
Devices
Extended Applications to Drive RF Ablation Growth
Applicability of Cryogenic Energy based Ablation Devices
Continues to Grow
Rising Usage of Cryotherapy in Cancer Treatment and Aesthetic
Procedures
Electrical Energy Based Devices
Radiation Energy Based Devices: Drivers and Challenges
External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices
Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Gains Demand
Renewed Focus on Microwave Ablation Design to Improve Patient
Outcomes
Microwave Ablation & Potential in Cancer Treatment
Energy-based Surgical Systems of the Future to use Thermal Plasma
Rise in Endometrial Ablation Procedures to Improve Growth
Catheter Ablation Gain Demand in Cardiac Procedures
Laser Based Devices Find Increasing Application in the
Healthcare Sector
Demand for Lasers in Cosmetic Surgery Sector to Rise
Advanced Surface Ablation Picks up in Ophthalmology
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Energy Based
Ablation Devices
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Cardiovascular Diseases Contribute to Growth
Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects
Increasing Application in Aesthetic Treatments Spurs Demand
Aging Population Spurs Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Radiation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Radiation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiofrequency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Radiofrequency by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Radiofrequency by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultrasound by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasound by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasound by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Light by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Light by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gynecology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Gynecology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Gynecology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ophthalmic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Ophthalmic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Ophthalmic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated / Robotic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Automated / Robotic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Automated / Robotic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Energy based Ablation Devices Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Energy based Ablation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy
based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Energy based Ablation Devices
by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light,
Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy
based Ablation Devices by Function - Conventional and Automated/
Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Energy based Ablation Devices
by Function - Conventional and Automated / Robotic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional and Automated / Robotic for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy
based Ablation Devices by Application - Cancer, Gynecology,
Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Energy based Ablation Devices
by Application - Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound,
Light, Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Function - Conventional and
Automated / Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Conventional and Automated / Robotic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional and Automated / Robotic for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Application - Cancer,
Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular,
Ophthalmic and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Energy based Ablation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound,
Light, Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Function - Conventional and
Automated / Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Conventional and Automated / Robotic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional and Automated / Robotic for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Application - Cancer,
Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular,
Ophthalmic and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Energy based Ablation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound,
Light, Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Function - Conventional and
Automated / Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Conventional and Automated / Robotic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional and Automated / Robotic for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Application - Cancer,
Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular,
Ophthalmic and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Energy based Ablation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound,
Light, Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Function - Conventional and
Automated / Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Conventional and Automated / Robotic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional and Automated / Robotic for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Application - Cancer,
Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular,
Ophthalmic and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Energy based Ablation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound,
Light, Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and
Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Function - Conventional and
Automated / Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Conventional and Automated / Robotic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conventional and Automated / Robotic for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Application - Cancer,
Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular,
Ophthalmic and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Energy based Ablation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound,
Light, Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Energy based
Ablation Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light,
Electrical and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Function - Conventional and
Automated / Robotic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Function - Conventional and Automated / Robotic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Energy based
Ablation Devices by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conventional and Automated / Robotic for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Application - Cancer,
Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Application - Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular,
Ophthalmic and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Energy based
Ablation Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cancer, Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmic and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy based Ablation Devices by Technology - Radiation,
Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Light, Electrical and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Energy based Ablation
Devices by Technology - Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound,
Light, Electrical and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Energy based Ablation
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
