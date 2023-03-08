New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443625/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Dental Implants Market to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dental Implants estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2022-2030. Titanium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Zirconium segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Dental Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured)
- A.B. Dental
- ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd.
- BioHorizons Inc.
- Biotech Dental
- Dentatus AB
- Dentsply Sirona
- Glidewell Laboratories
- Hi-Tec Implants
- Impladent Ltd.
- Implant Direct Sybron International LLC
- Institut Straumann AG
- Keystone Dental Inc.
- MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.
- Neoss Ltd.
- Nobel Biocare Services AG
- OCO Biomedical Inc.
- Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.
- Thommen Medical AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Dental Implant - A Tooth Replacement Technique Promising
Aesthetic Benefits & Improved Quality of Life
Implant Dentistry Market - Snapshots
Recent Market Activity
Demographic Factors & Advancements to Foster Growth in Dental
Implants Market
Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants
in Select Countries
Developed Countries Still Far from Market Maturity
Cost and Reimbursement Issues of Dental Implant Procedures
Europe Ahead in Dental Implants Market
Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth
Titanium Implants: Versatility, Strength & Biocompatibility
Sustain Adoption
Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental
Implants
Reviving Economy to Spur Dental Implant Procedures
Dental Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A.B. Dental (Israel)
ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd. (Israel)
Biotech Dental (France)
BioHorizons, Inc. (USA)
Camlog Holding AG (Switzerland)
Dentatus AB (Sweden)
Dentsply Sirona (USA)
Glidewell Laboratories (USA)
Global D (France)
Hi-Tec Implants (Israel)
Impladent Ltd. (USA)
Implant Direct Sybron International, LLC (USA)
Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
Keystone Dental, Inc. (USA)
MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
Neoss Ltd. (UK)
Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland)
OCO Biomedical, Inc. (USA)
Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Biomet 3i LLC (USA)
Zimmer Dental, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Popularity of Aesthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry to Spur
Opportunities for Implants
Implant Benefits Lead to Increased Consumer Acceptance
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Technology Advancements to Spur Growth in Market
CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices
Focus on 3D Printing in Healthcare to Expedite Dental Implant
Manufacturing
Guided Surgeries: Role in Rehabilitating Edentate Spaces
Mini Dental Implants Continue to Gain Popularity
Implantologists Facing Complex Choices amid Growing
Commoditization & Scaling Down of Innovations in Dental
Implants
New Materials Make Inroads
Innovative Material Aids in Dental Implant Stability
Mexican Researchers Develop New Ceramic Polymer Blend Material
for Implants
CaP/Gelatin Composites to Improve Performance of Titanium Implants
New Dental Implant Material to Prevent Fall Out of Implants
Research Focuses on Improving Implant Procedures and Durability
Novel Coating to Prevent Infections in Implants
All-On-4 Implants - An Innovative Procedure
Finite Element Analysis to Reduce Implant Failures
Nanotechnology Redefines Surface Topography
Nanotechnology Dental Implants: Low Failure Rates Aid Market
Growth
Titanium Dioxide Nanotubes - A Potential Game Changer in
Implant Dentistry
Research Throws Light on Nanodiamonds’ Potential in
Revolutionizing Implant Dentistry
Grafting Procedures Expands Implant Market
Growing Use of Dental Biomaterials Aiding Growth of Dental
Implants
Bio-Hybrid Dental Implants for Restoring Physiological
Functions of Tooth
Biomaterial Implants in Dentistry
Digital Technology & Software to Aid in Reducing Costs of
Dental Implants
Some Common Drugs Impede Dental Implants while Others Enhance
Success Rate of Implantations
Effective Direct-to-Consumer Marketing to Propel Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
