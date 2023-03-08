New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443625/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Dental Implants Market to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dental Implants estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2022-2030. Titanium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Zirconium segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Dental Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured)

- A.B. Dental

- ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

- BioHorizons Inc.

- Biotech Dental

- Dentatus AB

- Dentsply Sirona

- Glidewell Laboratories

- Hi-Tec Implants

- Impladent Ltd.

- Implant Direct Sybron International LLC

- Institut Straumann AG

- Keystone Dental Inc.

- MIS Implants Technologies Ltd.

- Neoss Ltd.

- Nobel Biocare Services AG

- OCO Biomedical Inc.

- Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

- Thommen Medical AG

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Dental Implant - A Tooth Replacement Technique Promising

Aesthetic Benefits & Improved Quality of Life

Implant Dentistry Market - Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Demographic Factors & Advancements to Foster Growth in Dental

Implants Market

Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants

in Select Countries

Developed Countries Still Far from Market Maturity

Cost and Reimbursement Issues of Dental Implant Procedures

Europe Ahead in Dental Implants Market

Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth

Titanium Implants: Versatility, Strength & Biocompatibility

Sustain Adoption

Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental

Implants

Reviving Economy to Spur Dental Implant Procedures

Dental Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry to Spur

Opportunities for Implants

Implant Benefits Lead to Increased Consumer Acceptance

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Technology Advancements to Spur Growth in Market

CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices

Focus on 3D Printing in Healthcare to Expedite Dental Implant

Manufacturing

Guided Surgeries: Role in Rehabilitating Edentate Spaces

Mini Dental Implants Continue to Gain Popularity

Implantologists Facing Complex Choices amid Growing

Commoditization & Scaling Down of Innovations in Dental

Implants

New Materials Make Inroads

Innovative Material Aids in Dental Implant Stability

Mexican Researchers Develop New Ceramic Polymer Blend Material

for Implants

CaP/Gelatin Composites to Improve Performance of Titanium Implants

New Dental Implant Material to Prevent Fall Out of Implants

Research Focuses on Improving Implant Procedures and Durability

Novel Coating to Prevent Infections in Implants

All-On-4 Implants - An Innovative Procedure

Finite Element Analysis to Reduce Implant Failures

Nanotechnology Redefines Surface Topography

Nanotechnology Dental Implants: Low Failure Rates Aid Market

Growth

Titanium Dioxide Nanotubes - A Potential Game Changer in

Implant Dentistry

Research Throws Light on Nanodiamonds’ Potential in

Revolutionizing Implant Dentistry

Grafting Procedures Expands Implant Market

Growing Use of Dental Biomaterials Aiding Growth of Dental

Implants

Bio-Hybrid Dental Implants for Restoring Physiological

Functions of Tooth

Biomaterial Implants in Dentistry

Digital Technology & Software to Aid in Reducing Costs of

Dental Implants

Some Common Drugs Impede Dental Implants while Others Enhance

Success Rate of Implantations

Effective Direct-to-Consumer Marketing to Propel Market Growth



