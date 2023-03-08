How a Canadian Company Is Creating Jobs and Promoting Ethical Manufacturing Practices in Lima, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than a decade of selling high-quality handwoven alpaca rugs in North America, Canadian company Sumaq opens brand new factory in Lima, Peru. “We have been working with independent weavers from all over Peru for the past 12 years,” explains Sumaq cofounder Collis Verdicchio, “and we just felt it was time to consolidate all our activities under one roof, to be run entirely by our team. This will help us streamline production and reduce lead times.”



After hiring a full-time production manager in August 2021, who was tasked with travelling to remote parts of Peru to oversee and standardize production with various local artisans, Sumaq opened its new facility and showroom in 2022. The Lima workshop employs local weavers, many of whom have moved to the capital city to work with Sumaq, some from deep within the Andes.

“Opening the factory just made sense from a business and production point of view,” explains co-founder Derek Beech. “But really it was also a way for us to promote the work of these local artisans on the international stage while ensuring proper working conditions and pay. In a sense, creating these jobs is our way of giving back to this country we love so much and to the people we have worked with for many years now.”

From the start, Sumaq’s vision has always been to support local industry in Peru and South America. The company has prided itself on promoting ethical manufacturing practices every step of the way. No alpacas are harmed in the making of the rugs. With this new plant, Verdicchio and Beech hope to expand their business to Europe, the Middle East, and eventually Asia. And in turn, help build a better future for the next generation of Peruvian weavers.

About Sumaq

Sumaq Alpaca Rugs was founded by Derek Beech and Collis Verdicchio in 2010. After years of travelling through South America, the pair saw a way to combine their interest for design and travel with their passion for business. Rooted in ancient Peruvian traditions that date back to the Inca Civilization, Sumaq rugs are handmade by local artisans. Sumaq Alpaca Rugs is based out of Montréal and Vancouver.

