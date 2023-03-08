New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443591/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hip Prosthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
- Amplitude Surgical
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baumer S.A
- ConforMIS, Inc.
- Corin Group PLC
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- DJO Global, Inc.
- Exactech, Inc.
- Extremity Medical, LLC
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Medacta International
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the
Joint Pain Epidemiology
Recent Market Activity
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Market Growth Inhibitors
Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other
Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth
Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic
Implants Market
Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Promising
Growth in Demand
Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amplitude Surgical (France)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (USA)
Baumer S.A. (Brazil)
ConforMIS, Inc. (USA)
Corin Group PLC (UK)
DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)
DJO Global, Inc. (USA)
Exactech, Inc. (USA)
Extremity Medical, LLC (USA)
Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)
Medacta International (Switzerland)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and
Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market
Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market
Potential
Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth
Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance
Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint
Replacements Drive Market Adoption
Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit
Market Prospects
Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market
Expansion
Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and
Knee Replacements
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth
Opportunities
Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth
Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline
Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics
Population Lends Traction to Market Growth
Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth
Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries
Cost Containment Issues
Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge
Untapped Market Potential
Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing
Countries: Opportunities in Store
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Longer Life Expectancy
Burgeoning Middle Class
Rising Disposable Incomes
Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus® for Direct Anterior THR
Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients
Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries
PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants
Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need of the Hour for Joint
Replacement Surgeries
3D Printing in Orthopedics
Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement
Surgeries
Advancements in Total Hip Replacements
Anterior Approach
Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements
Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
