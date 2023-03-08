New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443591/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Market to Reach $28.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hip Prosthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

- Amplitude Surgical

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Baumer S.A

- ConforMIS, Inc.

- Corin Group PLC

- DePuy Synthes Companies

- DJO Global, Inc.

- Exactech, Inc.

- Extremity Medical, LLC

- Integra LifeSciences Corporation

- Medacta International

- Smith & Nephew Plc

- Stryker Corporation

- Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

- Wright Medical Group N.V.

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the

Joint Pain Epidemiology

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Growth Inhibitors

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other

Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth

Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic

Implants Market

Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Promising

Growth in Demand

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amplitude Surgical (France)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (USA)

Baumer S.A. (Brazil)

ConforMIS, Inc. (USA)

Corin Group PLC (UK)

DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)

DJO Global, Inc. (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

Extremity Medical, LLC (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)

Medacta International (Switzerland)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and

Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market

Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market

Potential

Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth

Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance

Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint

Replacements Drive Market Adoption

Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit

Market Prospects

Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market

Expansion

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and

Knee Replacements

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth

Opportunities

Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth

Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline

Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics

Population Lends Traction to Market Growth

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Cost Containment Issues

Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge

Untapped Market Potential

Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing

Countries: Opportunities in Store

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Longer Life Expectancy

Burgeoning Middle Class

Rising Disposable Incomes

Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty

OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus® for Direct Anterior THR

Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients

Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries

PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants

Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need of the Hour for Joint

Replacement Surgeries

3D Printing in Orthopedics

Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement

Surgeries

Advancements in Total Hip Replacements

Anterior Approach

Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements

Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements

Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery



