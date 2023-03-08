Free Bathroom Transformation for Single Mom and Seven Daughters

Portland, Oregon, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland, OR, March 9, 2023 – Bath Fitter offers free bathroom transformation to a single mom and her seven daughters through the Fit for Good program. Being a parent is no easy feat. Being a single parent takes it to a whole other level. So, when single mom Valada Iven of Vancouver, Washington called Bath Fitter to transform her only bathroom for her and her seven daughters, the store quickly decided that this job would be a gift.

Valada, who works part-time as a cashier and cleans houses on the side to support her seven daughters, was in desperate need of a new bathroom for her family. It was in poor condition and in dire need of a functional and aesthetic upgrade.

“We knew we could make a huge difference in this family’s life,” says Luke Higgins, Branch Leader of the Portland, Oregon Bath Fitter. “As a parent, I know the demands of a growing family. I salute all single parents and, on this day, International Women’s day, all single moms.”

Valada’s bathroom transformation required converting the old, cracked, and stained bathtub and shower into a new easy clean, unstainable, commercial grade tub with one-piece seamless shower walls. The shower includes an adjustable hand shower and seamless corner shelves, all with a life-time warranty. The demolition of the old tub and shower, the installation of all new plumbing and tub/shower was done in only one day, so the family would not be disrupted.

"I am so grateful for the help of Bath Fitter of Portland,” says Valada. “My daughters and I now have a beautiful and functional bathroom that we can be proud of. I can't thank them enough for their generosity and kindness.”

"We understand that a safe and comfortable bathroom is a necessity for any family, and we are committed to helping those in our community who are in need," says Luke. "We are proud to have been able to make a positive impact on Valada's and her girls’ lives."

About Bath Fitter

