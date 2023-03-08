Child Presence Detection System Market is Estimated to Hit USD 2,072.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 45.65%; Awareness of Child Safety Coupled with Technological Advancements in Sensing and Communication to Boost Market Growth

Westford USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The child presence detection system market in North America is rapidly growing due to the alarming number of child fatalities caused by being trapped in hot cars. This unfortunate occurrence has brought attention to the importance of children's car safety, leading to increased government regulations and initiatives to prevent such tragedies. Manufacturers of child presence detection systems are working towards creating innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of parents and caregivers. With the continued development of advanced technologies, these systems are expected to become even more effective and efficient, providing greater peace of mind for parents and caregivers.

Tragically, over the past two decades, more than 1000 children have died due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke in the United States. This occurs when a child is left inside a hot vehicle, and the temperature inside the car quickly becomes dangerously high. SkyQuest reports that most of these deaths were children aged two years and under, accounting for 76% of all hot car deaths from 2000 to 2020. These heartbreaking statistics highlight the importance of implementing vehicle child presence detection systems. Such technology can help prevent children from being left unattended in hot cars by alerting caregivers when a child is detected in the vehicle after it has been turned off.

The child presence detection system is an essential safety feature that can prevent accidents and save lives. It is an excellent tool for parents and caregivers who sometimes forget that a child is still in the car. With this system in place, parents and caregivers can rest assured that their child's safety is always monitored. In addition, its advanced features, including alarms and communication systems, offer peace of mind to parents and caregivers, ensuring that their children remain safe and secure while in the car.

Electric Vehicle Segment to Grow Exponentially as More Automakers and Governments Prioritize Safety features in EVs

The child presence detection system market saw promising growth in 2021, particularly in the electric vehicle segment. As we move forward into 2023 and beyond, this segment is expected to continue to attract significant growth in the market. According to SkyQuest, the electric car industry is set to reach more than USD 900 billion by 2028, implying a promising future for child presence detection systems. As the world shifts towards sustainable transportation, electric cars are becoming increasingly popular, and with their rising demand comes the need for advanced safety features.

According to market research, North America is currently the leading contributor to the revenue generated by the child presence detection system market. Furthermore, the region is projected to continue holding the largest share of the market by the year 2028. This regional dominance can be attributed to numerous factors, such as the increasing awareness about child safety and the adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Additionally, implementing strict government regulations and guidelines regarding vehicle child safety has led to market growth in North America.

Sedan Car Segment to Drive Higher Sales Growth Thanks to Increase Demand for Advanced Safety Features in Passenger Cars

The child presence detection system market saw the dominance of the sedan car segment in 2021, and experts predict that this trend will likely continue with higher growth rates between 2022 and 2028. This underscores the importance of child safety in cars, especially since the number of children injured or killed in car accidents remains alarmingly high. In addition, sedan cars, which typically have four doors and a spacious interior, are particularly well-suited to this technology, as they provide ample room for installing child presence detection systems.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region emerged as a rapidly growing force in the child presence detection systems market. This market is gaining traction due to the increasing awareness about the safety of children and the need to prevent accidents caused by children being left unattended in vehicles. The Asia Pacific region is seeing rapid growth in the child presence detection system market due to the increasing demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. In addition, the growing population, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about child safety are contributing to the market growth in the region.

SkyQuest, a reputable market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive report on the child presence detection system market. The report thoroughly analyzes the industry, including the market size and competitive landscape. It also includes valuable insights into each player in the market, such as their market share, product range, revenue, and recent advancements. Finally, it provides a detailed examination of the market, covering important aspects such as growth drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Developments in Child Presence Detection System Market

Messring, a testing specialist company, has recently introduced a new child dummy that can assist in the functional testing of in-vehicle child presence detection (CPD) systems. This innovative product is designed to replicate the breathing impulse and presence of a sleeping newborn child in a realistic and reproducible manner. As a result, the CPD dummy can play a crucial role in the testing process of CPD systems in vehicles. With this advanced technology, manufacturers can test and optimize their systems for detecting the presence of a child inside the vehicle.

Alps Alpine Co. recently unveiled a groundbreaking sensor that utilizes millimeter waves to detect the presence of individuals in a vehicle. This cutting-edge technology can detect even the slightest movements, including the subtle rise and fall of an infant's chest, even when covered with a blanket. This technology has enormous potential for improving the safety of passengers in cars, particularly in the case of infants or young children who may be at risk of being left behind in hot vehicles.

Asahi Kasei, a well-known Japanese multinational company, is set to showcase its innovative solutions for the automotive industry's transition towards electrification, sustainability, and autonomous mobility at the upcoming CES 2023. Asahi Kasei's presentation will encompass the entire value chain, including raw materials, production technologies, and recycled and recyclable materials. In addition, Asahi Kasei also has advanced production technologies that can help streamline manufacturing processes and reduce costs.

Key Questions Answered in Child Presence Detection System Market Report

What are the key factors expected to drive growth in the global market, and how do they compare in terms of their potential impact?

Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth rates in the global market, and what factors drive this growth in these regions?

How are the industry's top players influencing the global market's future, and what are the strategies they are using to achieve growth and maintain their market positions?

What are the major obstacles facing the global market, and how are businesses and other stakeholders responding to these challenges to ensure continued growth and success?

