[Latest] Global Youth Sports Market Size/Share Worth USD 69.4 Billion by 2030 at an 9.20% CAGR: Markets N Research (Share, Analysis, Reports, Industry Growth, Forecast, Value)

As per the report titled "Youth sports Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Football, Volleyball and Other Sports), By Application (Sports Video, Match and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 37.5 billion and USD 69.4 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.

Youth Sports Market Analysis:

The youth have begun to focus on their well-being as the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, stroke, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and atherosclerosis has increased. As a result, the number of gyms and fitness centers is increasing, which is increasing sales of sports and fitness equipment in the country. Social media is another driving force in the market's expansion. Youth sports and fitness product manufacturers communicate directly with the audience via social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.20 % 2030 Value Projection 69.4 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 37.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Billabong International Limited

Kingswood Leisure Services

The Forzani Group Limited

Puma E.C.

Nike Inc.

Callaway Golf Co.

Daiwa Seiko Corp.

Yonex Co. Limited.

Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc.

Sports Direct International PLC

Premier Ports Services

Ningbo Supermax Sports and Leisure Equipment Co. Ltd.

Cabelaâs Inc.

For Youth Sports Groups, TeamSnap Has Announced The Debut Of Their All-In-One Multi-Program Management System

In April 2022, the debut of TeamSnap's all-in-one multi-program administration system for youth sports groups was announced. Clubs and leagues can register players and use the new system's team administration and scheduling functions.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the youth sports market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in October 2022, the relationship between Sport:80 and etrainu promises to increase the usability and accessibility of cutting-edge online learning solutions for the sports organizations that the company works with.

Driving Factors:

Rising Popularity of Outdoor Sports Amongst Youth to Promote Market Growth

The growing popularity of outdoor sports is a significant factor in market expansion. Sports and outdoor activities are growing in popularity on a global scale amongst youth. Climbing outside is one such pastime. Such climbing areas are quite frequent in developed nations like North America and Europe and are progressively spreading there as well. In recent years, large outdoor spaces like parks and other green spaces have added more climbing-friendly rocks. The objective is to combat childhood obesity, enhance public health, and address the growing sedentary lifestyle of the populace.



Increased Health Complications to Boost Market Growth

The necessity for sports amongst youth is growing because it serves as an essential tool for those who are obese to lose weight at their own speed. For instance, according to data from the State of Child Obesity.Org released in September 2020, adult obesity rates in the United States exceed 35% in 12 states, 25% in 48 states, and 30% in 35 states. Additionally, people become more aware of how physical inactivity contributes to various health problems like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and others, thus, driving the market growth. Similarly, according to information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September 2019, inactivity raises the risk of heart disease, numerous malignancies, and type 2 diabetes. In addition, a lack of physical exercise contributes to annual healthcare costs of USD 117 billion.

Restraining Factors:

Rising Popularity of E-Sports and Mobile Video Games to Limit Market Growth

The growing popularity of traditional e-sports and mobile video games which have a negative impact growth of the global youth sports market. These competitions are held in sizable arenas worldwide, including in Sweden, India, China, and the U.K. Such competitions are sponsored by technology pioneers like Intel, Micro-Star INTL (MSI), and Logitech. For instance, Valve annually hosts the International, an e-sports competition for the Dota 2 game. Since 2011, the competition has been planned. Intel Extreme Masters' Global Offensive Major Championship is now taking place. In 2019, it offered a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Challenging Factors:

Impact of COVID-19 on the Youth Sports Market

In 2020, the COVID-19 sickness epidemic substantially decreased demand for the youth sports offered by these facilities, leading to lockdowns and restrictions on domestic and international travel by governments worldwide. Due to national governments' efforts to stem the transmission, which resulted in the closure of recreational facilities and the proclamation of a "lockdown" in several countries, the outbreak adversely affected companies throughout 2020 and 2021. The bulk of local sports leagues and competitions have been canceled or postponed, severely influencing the revenue generated by youth sports platforms. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the youth sports market.

Global Youth Sports Market Segmentations:

Global Youth Sports Market By Type:

Soccer

Basketball

Baseball

Football

Volleyball

Other Sports





Global Youth Sports Market By Application:

Sports Video

Match

Others

Global Youth Sports Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the youth sports market over the forecast period. The U.S. has the greatest economy in the world in terms of GDP when it comes to macroeconomic considerations. Canada, on the other hand, has a high-tech industrial economy. The region's substantial market growth has also resulted from sizeable capital commitments from various investment organizations, including sports clubs and broadcasters, and intensive marketing efforts emphasizing big cash awards.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global youth sports market share in the coming years. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico study the North American youth sports market.

Significant capital investments from various investing organizations, including sports clubs and broadcasters, and extensive marketing campaigns focusing on large cash prizes have also contributed to the region's significant market growth.

In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by an expanding venue for youth sports like football and cricket.

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Youth Sports market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.20%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Youth Sports market was valued at around USD 37.5 billion in 2022 .

. The Youth Sports market is segmented based on product: soccer, basketball, baseball, football, volleyball and other sports . The football category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

. The category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021. The key factor driving the market is Rising Popularity of Outdoor Sports Amongst Youth

The “North America” region will lead the global Youth Sports market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

