Anti-Aging Therapeutics Market Reach $ 2474.54 Million to 2031 with 17.5 % CAGR | Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Pune, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on " Global Anti-aging Therapeutics Market (Type of Molecule (Biologics and Small Molecules), Type of Aging (Cellular Aging, Immune Aging, Metabolic Aging and Others), Mechanism of Action (Senolytic, Cell Regeneration, mTOR inhibitor/Modulator, AMP-kinase/AMP Activator, Mitochondria Inhibitor/Modulator and Others))– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Forecast 2022-2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Anti-aging Therapeutics market size valued at US$ 592.02 million in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 2474.54 million in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 17.5% during the period of 2023-2031.





Aging populations are increasing the prevalence of age-related illnesses, causing individual and social concerns. The demand for effective regenerative medicine solutions for the elderly is higher than ever. Anti-Aging Therapeutics has emerged as a new medical science field. Anti-aging diagnosis and medicine, which is a subset of medical and healthcare, uses modern science and medical technology to identify, prevent, cure, and reverse age-related dysfunctions, illnesses, and diseases. Several cell, insect, and animal models may be useful beginning areas in the development of anti-aging medicines prior to human trials.

Interest and expenditure in anti-aging medicines are rising exponentially as living conditions improve. Several companies have also focused their efforts on stem cells and regenerative medicine. Given the numerous applications of stem cells, applications in regenerative medicine are far beyond ageing disorders and illnesses. Nonetheless, a few organizations have concentrated specifically on age-related problems. For instance, In Feb 2021, Cambrian Biopharma received $60 million in private funding for the development of anti-aging medications. The "Nine Hallmarks of Aging," which include cellular senescence, persistent tissue inflammation, and mitochondrial malfunction, are the focus of research of Cambrian scientists. Researchers are utilizing advancements in immunology, genomics, and epigenetics, as well as technologies ranging from gene editing to novel stem cell treatments.

There is substantial potential for anti-aging therapeutics companies that effectively launch longevity treatments. Despite these encouraging breakthroughs in the field of ageing, a number of barriers will become obvious once an anti-aging medicine undergoes the demanding clinical trial procedure.

Market growth is primarily related to a rise in demand for individualized, precise, preventative, and participative ageing therapies, as well as an increase in the Geriatric Population. As a result, as the number of elderly rises, so does the need for anti-aging treatments. Increased technological advancements and R&D spending on anti-ageing products are propelling the market forward. To meet the growing demand for technologically advanced solutions among customers, companies in the field have mainly developed revolutionary anti-ageing therapeutics products.





With a rising healthcare industry, North America is expected to have the largest revenue share in 2023-2031.

Research and development into pharmaceuticals are rising in major economies, for instance, the United States and Canada, and this is due to the increased investment in pharmaceutical design, production as well as research into senescent cells. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the world's most populous region, and it has a sizable market for anti-aging therapeutics. The ever-increasing proportion of elderly people in the population is a potential customer base for anti-aging treatments, driving regional growth.





Major key Players in the Anti-aging Therapeutics market are:

AgelessRx, ANOVA Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Betterhumans, BioAge Labs, BIOPHYTIS BSA, bioXcellerator, Cambrian Biopharma, CytoMed Therapeutics, Gero.ai, Rejuvenate Bio, Rejenevie Therapeutics, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Intervene Immune, Inc. ,CohBar, Inc., Alkahest, Athersys Inc, BHB Therapeutics, Biosplice, Cyclo Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Elysium Health, Genome Protection, GenSight Biologics, Intervene Immune, Khondrian, Longeveron, LyGenesis, Mesoblast, Minovia Therapeutics, Mitobridge, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, NeuroTrack, Nuchido, NuSirt, OneSkin Technologies, PharmatrophiX, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Retrotope, Stealth Biotherapeutics, TA Sciences, Unity Biotechnology Younger Phenotype, and Other Prominent Players

Recent Key Developments:

In Jan 2023, Rejuvenate Bio released a recent preclinical study that was posted to the bioRxiv preprint server and examined how partial reprogramming might be used as a potential elderly patient treatment to reverse age-related disorders and possibly increase human longevity.

In Jan 2023, Cambrian BioPharma Introduced Isterian Biotech, a New Pipeline Business. This preclinical startup is developing first-in-class small molecule inhibitors of transglutaminase 2 (TG2), one of the principal crosslinking enzymes in the human body, whose activity increases with age, culminating in fibrotic disorders.

In Oct 2022, AgelessRx and Longevity Labs announced their collaboration on descriptive research with positive results for quality-of-life outcomes. Longevity Laboratories began a descriptive study to validate academic research on the metabolic effects of increasing dietary spermidine consumption in humans. AgelessRx was contracted by Longevity Laboratories to utilize its knowledge of the longevity business and to recruit participants. The partnership enabled researchers to gain a deeper understanding of spermidine's ability to positively affect important biomarkers of longevity.

In May 2022, BioAge Labs revealed that it is developing a new class of small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors as potential treatments for inflammatory and age-related disorders. BioAge's first patented molecules, the inhibitors, were developed using the company's own platform and in-house drug development expertise.

Anti-aging Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 592.02 Million Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 2474.54 Million Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 17.5 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type of Molecule, Type of Aging, Mechanism of Action Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia





Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022-2031 based on Type of Molecule

Biologics

Small Molecules

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022-2031 based on Type of Aging

Cellular Aging

Immune Aging

Metabolic Aging

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022-2031 based on Mechanism of Action

Senolytic

Cell Regeneration

mTOR inhibitor/Modulator

AMP-kinase/AMP Activator

Mitochondria Inhibitor/Modulator

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022-2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022-2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022-2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022-2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022-2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Anti-aging Therapeutics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022-2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





