VEON Joins BeSafe Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking Targeting Ukrainians





Amsterdam, 8 March 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces its support to “BeSafe” campaign to protect Ukrainian women and children from the risks of human trafficking. VEON, through its Ukrainian digital operator Kyivstar, is joining the campaign by instigating a messaging system to alert and protect potentially vulnerable Ukrainians by increasing awareness and enabling reporting of risks.

BeSafe is an awareness and protection campaign organised by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Thomson Reuters to provide Ukrainians with critical information on how they can spot the warning signs of traffickers, minimize the risks and get assistance through crisis hotlines in 12 European countries.

To support the initiative, VEON provides technical aid while Kyivstar launches a messaging campaign that reaches displaced Ukrainians in countries of refuge, offering advice on how to report suspected trafficking and how to find help. The messaging campaign focuses on individuals who have been displaced to particularly high-risk countries where known human trafficking is occurring.

“Women and children make up around 90% of those who have left Ukraine and more than half of those displaced. The surge in numbers of vulnerable people means opportunities for human traffickers and we need to do whatever we can to protect those most at risk.” explains Matthieu Galvani, VEON Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. “With Kyivstar’s focus on serving the most vulnerable communities and thanks to the collaboration of our fellow operators for roam-like-home services, mobile phones are once again a lifeline for dissemination of accurate information. We are humbled to be a part of this initiative to help Ukrainians forced out of their homes to stay safe.”

Ukrainian trafficking victims in Europe are projected to increase by a factor of nine, according to a recent United Nations report. The UN has also identified the displacement of Ukrainians as one of two new factors driving human trafficking activity on a global scale.

