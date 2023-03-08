New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443582/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market to Reach $106.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Baby Foods and Infant Formula estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030. Milk Formula, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$64.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dried Baby Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Baby Foods and Infant Formula market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor,
Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers
Recent Market Activity
Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present,
and the Future
Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food
Market
Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China
Falling Prices of Milk
Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies
More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China
The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries
Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding
Changing Consumer Preferences
Key Factors Impacting Sales
Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three
Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods
Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby
Food
Convenient Packaging
Organic Options
Focused Health Benefits
Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact
Infant Formula Market
Global Market Outlook
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian
Super Powers
Baby Foods and Infant Formula - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and
Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth
Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas
Benefit Market Expansion
Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global
Organic Baby Foods Market
Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in
Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk
High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized
Health Benefits
Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum
Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/Anti-Allergic Baby
Food
Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula:
Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development
Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten-
Free Infant Foods
Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between
Formulas and Breast Milk Continues
Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?
Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market
Adult Style Recipes Find Favor
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients
Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients:
Brief Details
Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches
Little Spoon’s Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing
(HPP)
Once Upon a Farm’s Organic Baby Food without Preservatives
Yura Yogurt Packaging
Happy Family Organic Superfoods
HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products
Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-
Pot Jars
Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies
Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package
Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to
Digitized Infant Accessories
Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas
Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics
Baby’s Only Organic LactoRelief Formula
Baby’s Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA
Happy Tot’s Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk
Earth’s Best Organic Infant Formula
Vermont Organics Infant Formula
Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals
Earth’s Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal
Happy Baby’s Organic Puffs
Plum Organics’ Hello Morning Oatmeal
Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber
Happy Baby’s Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal
Infant Formula Containing 2’-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines
Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for
Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status
Bimuno® Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality
as HMOS
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative
Baby Food Solutions
N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to
Replicate Breast Milk
ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food
Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and
ucleotides: High Value Ingredients
Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in
Infants
High-beta-palmitate Oils
Human Lipid Fat Analogue
Complex Lipid Matrices
Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in
Infant Formula (2013)
Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
