New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443582/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market to Reach $106.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Baby Foods and Infant Formula estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030. Milk Formula, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$64.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dried Baby Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Baby Foods and Infant Formula market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- Abbott Nutrition

- Beingmate Group

- Bellamy`s Organic

- Biostime Inc.

- Dana Dairy Group

- Danone SA

- Fonterra Co-operative Group

- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL)

- Hero Group

- HiPP UK Ltd.

- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

- Meiji Co., Ltd.

- Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

- Nestlé S.A.

- Perrigo Company plc

- Synlait Milk Ltd.

- The a2 Milk Company

- Wakodo Co. Ltd.

- Yashili International Holdings





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443582/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor,

Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers

Recent Market Activity

Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present,

and the Future

Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food

Market

Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China

Falling Prices of Milk

Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies

More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China

The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries

Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding

Changing Consumer Preferences

Key Factors Impacting Sales

Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three

Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods

Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby

Food

Convenient Packaging

Organic Options

Focused Health Benefits

Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact

Infant Formula Market

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian

Super Powers

Baby Foods and Infant Formula - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

AMUL (India)

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)

Balactan Nutrition (Spain)

Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Bellamy?s Organic (Australia)

Biostime Inc. (China)

Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland)

Danone SA (France)

Danone Nutricia (France)

Bledina SA (France)

Cow & Gate (UK)

Milupa Nutricia GmbH (Germany)

Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) (USA)

Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (China)

Feihe International, Inc. (China)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

H. J. Heinz Company (USA)

Hain Celestial Group (USA)

Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)

Hero Group (Switzerland)

Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation (USA)

Semper AB (Sweden)

HiPP UK Ltd. (UK)

Hong Kong Wissun Group (China)

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Gerber Products Company (USA)

Parent’s Choice (USA)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Plum Organics (USA)

Synlait Milk Ltd. (New Zealand)

Synutra International Inc. (USA)

The a2 Milk Company (Australia)

Wakodo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Yashili International Holdings Ltd. (China)

Yili Group (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and

Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas

Benefit Market Expansion

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global

Organic Baby Foods Market

Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in

Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk

High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized

Health Benefits

Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum

Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/Anti-Allergic Baby

Food

Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula:

Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development

Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten-

Free Infant Foods

Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between

Formulas and Breast Milk Continues

Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?

Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents

Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market

Adult Style Recipes Find Favor

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients

Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients:

Brief Details

Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches

Little Spoon’s Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing

(HPP)

Once Upon a Farm’s Organic Baby Food without Preservatives

Yura Yogurt Packaging

Happy Family Organic Superfoods

HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products

Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-

Pot Jars

Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies

Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package

Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to

Digitized Infant Accessories

Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas

Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics

Baby’s Only Organic LactoRelief Formula

Baby’s Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA

Happy Tot’s Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk

Earth’s Best Organic Infant Formula

Vermont Organics Infant Formula

Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals

Earth’s Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal

Happy Baby’s Organic Puffs

Plum Organics’ Hello Morning Oatmeal

Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber

Happy Baby’s Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal

Infant Formula Containing 2’-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines

Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for

Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status

Bimuno® Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality

as HMOS

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative

Baby Food Solutions

N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to

Replicate Breast Milk

ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food

Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and

ucleotides: High Value Ingredients

Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in

Infants

High-beta-palmitate Oils

Human Lipid Fat Analogue

Complex Lipid Matrices

Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in

Infant Formula (2013)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Milk

Formula by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Milk Formula by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Milk Formula by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dried Baby Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dried Baby Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Dried Baby Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepared Baby Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Prepared Baby Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Prepared Baby Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula,

Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula

by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared

Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula,

Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula,

Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula,

Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula,

Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant Formula

by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared

Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula,

Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby

Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby

Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby

Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby

Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



AUSTRALIA

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby

Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



INDIA

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula,

Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: India Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: India 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby

Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment -

Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Foods

and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried

Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby

Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby

Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ARGENTINA

Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and

Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby

Foods and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



BRAZIL

Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk

Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,

Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Baby Foods and Infant

Formula by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods

and Other Product Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Baby Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment -

Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Baby Foods

and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Milk Formula, Dried

Baby Foods, Prepared Baby Foods and Other Product Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Baby

Foods and Infant Formula by Product Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk Formula, Dried Baby Foods,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________