Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Animation Software Market to Reach $700.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Animation Software estimated at US$308 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$700.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.8% over the period 2022-2030. 3D Animation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$347.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2D Animation segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $83.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Animation Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$83.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Peek into the World of Animation

Animation - A Revolutionary Digital Technology

Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation

Recent Market Activity

Animation Software - A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth

Opportunities

Animation Software - Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content

Media & Entertainment - The Mainstream Market for Animation

Software

Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth

Market Outlook

Animation Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Autodesk, Inc. (US)

Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada)

BIONATICS (France)

Caligari Corporation (US)

Corel Corporation (Canada)

Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada)

Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada)

Digimania Ltd. (UK)

Electric Image, Inc. (US)

MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany)

Xara Group Limited (UK)

MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany)

NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)

NewTek, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)

Pixar, Inc. (US)

Planetside Software LLC (US)

Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)

STRATA (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing

Countries to Drive Future Growth

Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of

3D Animation Software

3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment

Industry

Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation

Software

Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to

Improve Quality of their Vehicles

Opportunity Indicator

Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D

Animation Software

Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated

Content - Augurs Well for Animation Software Market

Outsourcing - A Strategy to Lower Production Costs

Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction - A Case in Point

Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries

Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to

Spearhead Market Growth

Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No

Advanced Training

Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software

Adobe Develops Update for After Effects

Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity

Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs

Whiteboard Animation Software

Open Source/Free Animation Software

Advanced 2D Animation Software

Key Animation Software for Professionals

Market Challenges

Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation



Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Animation Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Animation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for 3D Animation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for 3D Animation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

Animation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for 2D Animation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D Animation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stop

Motion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Stop Motion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Stop Motion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flipbook Animation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Flipbook Animation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Flipbook Animation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Online Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Education by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Animation Software Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



UNITED STATES

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Animation Software by Product

Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook

Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Animation Software by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Animation Software by Product

Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook

Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Animation Software by

Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D

Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Animation Software by

Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Animation Software by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Animation Software

by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animation

Software by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook

Animation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Animation Software by Application - Media &

Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Animation

Software by Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive,

Online Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Animation

Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Animation Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animation Software

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Animation

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Animation Software by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D

Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook Animation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animation Software

by Product Type - 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and

Flipbook Animation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Animation

Software by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Stop Motion and Flipbook

Animation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Animation Software by Application - Media & Entertainment,

Automotive, Online Education and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animation Software

by Application - Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online

Education and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Animation

Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Animation Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



