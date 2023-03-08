Triangle Business Journal Recognizes Jama Campbell with 2023 Women in Business Award

RALEIGH, N.C., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) recently announced the winners of its 2023 Women in Business Awards, naming Jama Campbell, State Employees’ Credit Union’s (SECU’s) executive director of the SECU Foundation, as a recipient.



Nominations for the TBJ annual awards program sought women who have proven to be dynamic and outstanding leaders with established track records of significant business and/or community service accomplishments. Campbell earned the recognition for her 2022 contributions to SECU Foundation’s success, overall organizational growth, community involvement, and other awards and achievements.

Under her leadership, Campbell nearly tripled her staff to build the Foundation’s capacity as it increased funding coverage in all 100 North Carolina counties, grew its Mission Development Grant (MDG) program to assist non-profits with organizational capacity building, and created and hosted an inaugural MDG education and networking conference for program grantees. By year-end, 43 recommendations were approved by SECU Foundation’s Board of Directors, representing over $21 million in the funding of statewide initiatives to benefit the people and communities of North Carolina.

“Being recognized with this award by the Triangle Business Journal is an honor,” said Campbell. “Our work at the Foundation extends beyond the funding of initiatives – it’s about building relationships, bringing people together to uplift and support non-profit organizations that are providing life-changing programs and services to people and communities in need. I’m grateful for the inspiration and support from my colleagues at SECU and SECU Foundation and look forward to the incredible work we can accomplish in the year ahead.”

Campbell oversees SECU Foundation’s mission to promote local and community development through the funding of large-scale statewide initiatives in the core areas of education, housing, healthcare, and human services. She has also been influential in building alliances with like-minded philanthropic groups in associated industries and mentorships with other credit unions looking to establish foundations. The Foundation’s work embodies the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People®.”

“This year’s class of honorees represent the best in professional accomplishment, leadership, and community engagement,” said Jason Christie, TBJ market president and publisher. “We applaud their efforts for what they have done and continue to do in the Triangle and beyond.”

“Jama’s dedication, compassion, and commitment to helping others both professionally and personally are the foundations of her philanthropic work for SECU Foundation,” said Leigh Brady, SECU chief operating officer. “This is a well-deserved award, and I know everyone at the Credit Union and many grantee organizations helped by the Foundation share my sentiments and congratulatory wishes for her.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

