New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emulsifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443556/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Emulsifiers Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emulsifiers estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Emulsifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 148 Featured)

- AAK (UK) Ltd.

- Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- BASF SE

- Beldem SA

- Cargill Inc.

- Croda International Plc

- Dow Inc.

- Ivanhoe Industries Inc.

- Kerry Group

- Nikko Chemicals Co. Ltd

- Palsgaard A/S

- Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

- Royal DSM N.V.

- Soliance SA

- Stepan Company

- Tate & Lyle Plc





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443556/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Emulsifier: Crucial for Improving Stability, Texture &

Consistency of Food & Non-Food Products

Market Outlook

Developing Economies Drive Momentum in the Global Emulsifiers

Market

Recent Market Activity

Lecithin: The Widely Used Emulsifier

End-Uses of Lecithin

Changing Supply Scenario in Lecithin Market

Soy Lecithin - Expanding Applications Present Favorable Prospects

Monoglycerides Market - Vital Role in Processed Foods Industry

Mono and Diglyceride Emulsifiers Replacing PHOs in Bakery Products

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Emulsifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AAK Bakery Services Ltd (UK)

Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited (Japan)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Beldem SA (Belgium)

Cargill, Inc. (US)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Dow Corning Corporation (US)

DuPont (US)

Ivanhoe Industries, Inc. (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan)

Palsgaard A/S (Denmark)

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Stepan Company (US)

Soliance SA (France)

Tate & Lyle Plc (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Emulsifiers

List of Select Foods that Commonly Contain Emulsifiers

Lecithin & Mono & Di-Glyceride Derivatives Lead Food

Emulsifiers Market

Rapid Growth of Packaged Foods Industry Bodes Well for Food

Emulsifiers Market

Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Market Buoyed by Fat Replacement Trend

Increasing Demand for Natural Emulsifiers in Beverages

Growing Demand for Bakery Products Fuels Bakery Ingredients Market

Emulsifiers Face Threat of Substitution from Enzymes in Dairy

and Bakery Sectors

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Prospects

in the Food Emulsifiers Market

Competitive Landscape

Emulsifiers in Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products

Personal Care Industry Chooses Multifunctional Ingredients

Careful Consideration of Emulsifier - An Essential Prerequisite

for Cosmetic Industry

Innovation Characterizes the Market

Emulsifiers in Paints: Attributes Stimulate Market Growth

Natural Emulsifiers Witness Increased Growth

Shift from Traditional Emulsifiers to Emulsifiers with Multiple

Benefits

Di-glycerides & Derivatives to Fuel Market Growth

Rising Significance of Emulsifiers in Animal Feed

Feed Additives Market - An Insight

Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Emulsifiers

Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Polysorbate Market - Demand Rising from Food & Personal Care

Sectors

Polysorbate-80 Market

Cationic Emulsifiers Gain Prominence in Personal Care Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Semi-Synthetic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Synthetic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monoglycerides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Monoglycerides by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Monoglycerides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stearoyl Lactylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Stearoyl Lactylates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Stearoyl Lactylates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lecithin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Lecithin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Lecithin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Polyglycerol Esters &

Sucroglycerides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyglycerol Esters &

Sucroglycerides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Food Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Personal Care & Cosmetics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care &

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oilfield by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Oilfield by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Oilfield by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Emulsifiers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Emulsifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,

Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Product Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl

Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin,

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol

Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Application - Food Products, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Application -

Food Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals,

Oilfield and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Chemical Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Product Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl

Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin,

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol

Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Application - Food Products, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Application -

Food Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals,

Oilfield and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Emulsifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,

Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Product Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl

Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin,

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol

Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Application - Food Products, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Application -

Food Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals,

Oilfield and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Emulsifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,

Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Product Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl

Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin,

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol

Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Application - Food Products, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Application -

Food Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals,

Oilfield and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Emulsifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Chemical Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Product Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl

Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin,

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol

Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Application - Food Products, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Application -

Food Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals,

Oilfield and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Emulsifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Chemical Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Product Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl

Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin,

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol

Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Application - Food Products, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Application -

Food Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals,

Oilfield and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Emulsifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Chemical Structure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Product Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl

Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Product

Segment - Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin,

Polyglycerol Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monoglycerides, Stearoyl Lactylates, Lecithin, Polyglycerol

Esters & Sucroglycerides and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Application - Food Products, Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Emulsifiers by

Application - Food Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Products, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oilfield

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Chemical Structure - Natural, Synthetic and

Semi-Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Chemical

Structure - Natural, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443556/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________