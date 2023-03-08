New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emulsifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443556/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Emulsifiers Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emulsifiers estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Emulsifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Emulsifier: Crucial for Improving Stability, Texture &
Consistency of Food & Non-Food Products
Market Outlook
Developing Economies Drive Momentum in the Global Emulsifiers
Market
Recent Market Activity
Lecithin: The Widely Used Emulsifier
End-Uses of Lecithin
Changing Supply Scenario in Lecithin Market
Soy Lecithin - Expanding Applications Present Favorable Prospects
Monoglycerides Market - Vital Role in Processed Foods Industry
Mono and Diglyceride Emulsifiers Replacing PHOs in Bakery Products
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Emulsifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Emulsifiers
List of Select Foods that Commonly Contain Emulsifiers
Lecithin & Mono & Di-Glyceride Derivatives Lead Food
Emulsifiers Market
Rapid Growth of Packaged Foods Industry Bodes Well for Food
Emulsifiers Market
Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Market Buoyed by Fat Replacement Trend
Increasing Demand for Natural Emulsifiers in Beverages
Growing Demand for Bakery Products Fuels Bakery Ingredients Market
Emulsifiers Face Threat of Substitution from Enzymes in Dairy
and Bakery Sectors
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Prospects
in the Food Emulsifiers Market
Competitive Landscape
Emulsifiers in Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry
Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products
Personal Care Industry Chooses Multifunctional Ingredients
Careful Consideration of Emulsifier - An Essential Prerequisite
for Cosmetic Industry
Innovation Characterizes the Market
Emulsifiers in Paints: Attributes Stimulate Market Growth
Natural Emulsifiers Witness Increased Growth
Shift from Traditional Emulsifiers to Emulsifiers with Multiple
Benefits
Di-glycerides & Derivatives to Fuel Market Growth
Rising Significance of Emulsifiers in Animal Feed
Feed Additives Market - An Insight
Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Emulsifiers
Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Polysorbate Market - Demand Rising from Food & Personal Care
Sectors
Polysorbate-80 Market
Cationic Emulsifiers Gain Prominence in Personal Care Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Emulsifiers Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
