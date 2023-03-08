New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hot Food Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318608/?utm_source=GNW

The global hot food processing equipment market grew from $21.73 billion in 2022 to $23.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The hot food processing equipment market is expected to grow to $30.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The hot food processing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing washing, chopping, pasteurizing, freezing, fermenting services .The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included



The hot food processing are used in the preservation of food by destroying microorganisms and reducing moisture in food. Hot food processing equipment refers to food processing equipment that can alter the physical, chemical, biochemical, and biological properties of the food, improving its overall quality, including ovens, blanchers, dryers, and heat exchangers.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hot food processing equipment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hot food processing equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The hot food processing includes revenue earned by entities by providing of blanching, pasterurization, sterilization, infrared heater.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of hot food processing equipment are baking equipment, evaporation equipment, pasteurisation equipment, dehydration equipment, roasting and grilling equipment, frying equipment, sterilisation equipment, blanching equipment, and others.Baking equipment refers to tools, utensils, and appliances used in cooking grain products like bread and pastries.



The different modes of operation include automatic, semi-automatic, and manual, and are used by end-users such as food processing industries, food service industries, and households.



Rising demand for fast food and packaged food is expected to propel the growth of the hot food processing equipment market going forward.Fast-food and packaged foods are types of foods that save time in food acquisition, preparation, and preparation and are ready-to-eat foods from grocery stores.



Hot food processing equipment is used to handle, cook, prepare, store, and package food and food products. For instance, according to the Press Information Bureau, a nodal agency of the Government of India, India exported more than $2.14 billion worth of final food products in 2020–21. The export of products under the ready-to-eat (RTE), ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-serve (RTS) categories rose by more than 23% to $1011 million from April to October (2021-22), compared to $800 million reported in April to October (2020-21). Therefore, the rise in demand for fast food and packaged food is driving the hot food processing equipment market.



Technological advancement has emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the hot food processing equipment market.Major companies operating in the hot food processing equipment market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as automated processing, remote maintenance, and others to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, GEA Group, a Germany-based food systems and component company, launched the GEA OptiSlicer 6000, which incorporates a number of technological advancements to slice meat and cheese products more quickly, resulting in increased output and easier maintenance while maintaining ultimate precision. The higher blade capacity and online remote access allow real-time advice and intervention to verify parameters and error messages to rectify faults or optimize machine parameter settings, reducing downtime and maximizing productivity.



In February 2022, Marel, an Iceland-based food processing solutions company, acquired Curio for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Marel’s strategic goal is to be the one-stop shop for food processors looking for high-tech solutions, software, and services.



Curio is a UK-based whitefish primary processing equipment company, specialising in cutting-edge heading, filleting, and skinning systems.



The countries covered in the hot food processing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.











The hot food processing equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hot food processing equipment market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hot food processing equipment market share, detailed hot food processing equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hot food processing equipment industry.

