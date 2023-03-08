New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart TVs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442638/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Smart TVs Market to Reach $486.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart TVs estimated at US$213.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$486.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.9% over the period 2022-2030. Full HD TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$185.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HD TV segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The Smart TVs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$123.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
- Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Haier Group
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Konka
- LeEco
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Videocon Industries Ltd.
- VIZIO
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Smart TV: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Smart TV Gears Up for Rapid Expansion
Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
Growing Interest for Sophisticated Home Electronics Extends
Opportunities
China Emerges as the Most Important Market for Smart TV
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Competitive Scenario
Samsung Dominates the Smart TV Market
Chinese Manufacturers Aim to Penetrate Global Market
Smart TVs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co., Ltd.
Haier Group (China)
Hisense International (China)
Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Konka (China)
LeEco (China)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Videocon Industries Ltd. (India)
VIZIO (USA)
Xiaomi, Inc. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Uptrend in Internet Usage Patterns Drive Market Opportunities
Wider Availability of Broadband Creates Fertile Environment
Northbound Trajectory in Online Video Drives Market Momentum
Falling Prices Set to Accelerate Volume Growth
Shortening TV Upgrade Cycles Augment Smart TV Shipments
Advanced Technological Features Enhance Appeal & Image of Smart TV
HEVC/ H.265 Redefines Playback Functionality
Quantum Dot for Unmatched Brightness & Color Signature
HDMI 2.0 Enhances AV Connectivity
Dolby Vision HDR for Premium Entertainment Experience
Smart TV OS Platform Trends
Android TV: The Prime OS Platform for Smart TV
Samsung?s Tizen OS Seeks to Proliferate Smart TV Domain
Roku Exhibits Faster Growth in Smart TV OS Market
Firefox OS Enables Quicker Access to Favourite TV Channels
LG?s webOS Aims to Make a Mark
4K UHD TV Drives Market Momentum
Cloud Broadcast Augment Smart TV Prospects
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
TVs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Full
HD TV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Full HD TV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HD TV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for HD TV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4K
UHD TV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for 4K UHD TV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 8K TV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for 8K TV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OLED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for QLED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for QLED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Smart TVs Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full
HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,
QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV
and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full
HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,
QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV
and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full
HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,
QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full
HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,
QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and
8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: India 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD
TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and
Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV
and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full
HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,
QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV,
4K UHD TV and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart
TVs by Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart
TVs by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED, OLED, QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart
TVs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 130: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 131: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 132: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV
and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full
HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,
QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
