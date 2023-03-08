New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart TVs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442638/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Smart TVs Market to Reach $486.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart TVs estimated at US$213.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$486.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.9% over the period 2022-2030. Full HD TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$185.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HD TV segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The Smart TVs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$123.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)

- Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Haier Group

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Konka

- LeEco

- LG Electronics

- Panasonic Corp.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Sharp Corporation

- Sony Corporation

- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd.

- Toshiba Corporation

- Videocon Industries Ltd.

- VIZIO





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart TV: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Smart TV Gears Up for Rapid Expansion

Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High

Growing Interest for Sophisticated Home Electronics Extends

Opportunities

China Emerges as the Most Important Market for Smart TV

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Competitive Scenario

Samsung Dominates the Smart TV Market

Chinese Manufacturers Aim to Penetrate Global Market

Smart TVs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co., Ltd.

Haier Group (China)

Hisense International (China)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Konka (China)

LeEco (China)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd. (China)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Videocon Industries Ltd. (India)

VIZIO (USA)

Xiaomi, Inc. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Internet Usage Patterns Drive Market Opportunities

Wider Availability of Broadband Creates Fertile Environment

Northbound Trajectory in Online Video Drives Market Momentum

Falling Prices Set to Accelerate Volume Growth

Shortening TV Upgrade Cycles Augment Smart TV Shipments

Advanced Technological Features Enhance Appeal & Image of Smart TV

HEVC/ H.265 Redefines Playback Functionality

Quantum Dot for Unmatched Brightness & Color Signature

HDMI 2.0 Enhances AV Connectivity

Dolby Vision HDR for Premium Entertainment Experience

Smart TV OS Platform Trends

Android TV: The Prime OS Platform for Smart TV

Samsung?s Tizen OS Seeks to Proliferate Smart TV Domain

Roku Exhibits Faster Growth in Smart TV OS Market

Firefox OS Enables Quicker Access to Favourite TV Channels

LG?s webOS Aims to Make a Mark

4K UHD TV Drives Market Momentum

Cloud Broadcast Augment Smart TV Prospects

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

TVs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Full

HD TV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Full HD TV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HD TV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for HD TV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4K

UHD TV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for 4K UHD TV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 8K TV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for 8K TV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OLED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for QLED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for QLED by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Smart TVs Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full

HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,

QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV

and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full

HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,

QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV

and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full

HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,

QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full

HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,

QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and

8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: India 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Resolution

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full HD TV, HD

TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV

and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full

HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,

QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV,

4K UHD TV and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart

TVs by Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart

TVs by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

LED, OLED, QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart TVs by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart

TVs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Smart TVs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 130: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 131: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 132: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Resolution Type - Full HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV

and 8K TV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 133: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Resolution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Full

HD TV, HD TV, 4K UHD TV and 8K TV for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart TVs by Technology - LED, OLED, QLED and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 135: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smart TVs by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED, OLED,

QLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030



