Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market to Reach $58 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2022-2030. 2.5-D IC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2-D IC segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR
The System-in-Package (SiP) Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Small Form Factor, High Performance & Energy Efficiency Needs
of Electronics Industry Bolster Demand for System-in-Package
(SiP) Technology
Recent Market Activity
Growing Demand for Miniature and High Performance Electronic
Devices & Systems Drive SiP Market
Developing Countries Offer Growth Prospects
Flip Chip Type of Interconnection Technology Leads SiP
Technology Market
Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Revenue Growth in SiP Market
Portable Electronic Devices Stir Demand for Flat Packaging
2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market
Challenges Confronting the SiP Market
System-in-Package (SiP) Technology - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amkor Technology, Inc. (USA)
ASE Group (Taiwan)
ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
GS Nanotech (Russia)
Insight SiP (France)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
Nanium S.A. (Portugal)
O.C.E. Technology Ltd. (Ireland)
Powertech Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
ShunSin Technology (Zhongshan) Limited (China)
Si2 Microsystems Private Limited (India)
Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) (Taiwan)
STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (Singapore)
Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Importance of SiP Technology in Electronics
Rising Demand for High Performance and Compact Consumer
Electronics Drive Growth
List of Select SiP Solutions for Connected Devices
Growing Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Electronics Provides
Business Case for SiP
Growing Sales of Smartphones Bode Well for SiP Market
Growing Demand for Tablet PCs - A Key Growth Driver
Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SiP Technology
Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver
IoT Opens New Growth Avenues for SiP
TSVs for Die-to-Die/Die-to-Package Substrate Communication
Advanced Nodes Demand Innovative Package Technologies
PCB Considerations Vital for Using SiP in IoT Systems
WLCSP for Compact Form Factors
Trend Towards Smart Homes Offers Growth Opportunities
Miniaturization of Electronics - A Major Growth Driver for SiP
Need for Compact and High Speed Performance Products Spurs
Market Growth
Shift in Direction towards "More Than Moore’s Law" Benefits the
SiP Market
SMBs Spur the Adoption of SiP
Expanding Applications in Non- Battery Operated Systems Spur
Market Growth
SoC Design Complexities Bring Focus onto SiP
Combined SoC and SiP Technology Gains Increased Demand
Need to Reduce Cost Per Function of ICs Boosts Market Demand
Advanced SiP Packaging Transforming System-Level Integration
Landscape
Wafer-Based Advanced SiP
Laminate-based Advanced SiP
SiP Technology to Impact Fan-In Packaging Platform
Foundries Focus on Offering Turnkey Services with System-in-
Package
Vendors Offer Advanced Capabilities for SiP Design
Global System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market to Reach $58 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
