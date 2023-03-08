New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442625/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market to Reach $58 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2022-2030. 2.5-D IC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2-D IC segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR



The System-in-Package (SiP) Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Small Form Factor, High Performance & Energy Efficiency Needs

of Electronics Industry Bolster Demand for System-in-Package

(SiP) Technology

Recent Market Activity

Growing Demand for Miniature and High Performance Electronic

Devices & Systems Drive SiP Market

Developing Countries Offer Growth Prospects

Flip Chip Type of Interconnection Technology Leads SiP

Technology Market

Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Revenue Growth in SiP Market

Portable Electronic Devices Stir Demand for Flat Packaging

2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market

Challenges Confronting the SiP Market

System-in-Package (SiP) Technology - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amkor Technology, Inc. (USA)

ASE Group (Taiwan)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

GS Nanotech (Russia)

Insight SiP (France)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Nanium S.A. (Portugal)

O.C.E. Technology Ltd. (Ireland)

Powertech Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ShunSin Technology (Zhongshan) Limited (China)

Si2 Microsystems Private Limited (India)

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) (Taiwan)

STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (Singapore)

Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Importance of SiP Technology in Electronics

Rising Demand for High Performance and Compact Consumer

Electronics Drive Growth

List of Select SiP Solutions for Connected Devices

Growing Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Electronics Provides

Business Case for SiP

Growing Sales of Smartphones Bode Well for SiP Market

Growing Demand for Tablet PCs - A Key Growth Driver

Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SiP Technology

Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver

IoT Opens New Growth Avenues for SiP

TSVs for Die-to-Die/Die-to-Package Substrate Communication

Advanced Nodes Demand Innovative Package Technologies

PCB Considerations Vital for Using SiP in IoT Systems

WLCSP for Compact Form Factors

Trend Towards Smart Homes Offers Growth Opportunities

Miniaturization of Electronics - A Major Growth Driver for SiP

Need for Compact and High Speed Performance Products Spurs

Market Growth

Shift in Direction towards "More Than Moore’s Law" Benefits the

SiP Market

SMBs Spur the Adoption of SiP

Expanding Applications in Non- Battery Operated Systems Spur

Market Growth

SoC Design Complexities Bring Focus onto SiP

Combined SoC and SiP Technology Gains Increased Demand

Need to Reduce Cost Per Function of ICs Boosts Market Demand

Advanced SiP Packaging Transforming System-Level Integration

Landscape

Wafer-Based Advanced SiP

Laminate-based Advanced SiP

SiP Technology to Impact Fan-In Packaging Platform

Foundries Focus on Offering Turnkey Services with System-in-

Package

Vendors Offer Advanced Capabilities for SiP Design



