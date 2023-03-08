New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442583/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Breast Pumps Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Breast Pumps estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11% over the period 2022-2030. Battery Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric Powered segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $950.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Breast Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$950.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Breastfeeding: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving
Function of Mothers
List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage
List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players
Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market
Adoption
Competition
Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description
and Key Products Offered
Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump
Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer
Acceptance
Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup
Companies
Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum
Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide
Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for
Working Mothers
BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use
Medela Swing
Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump
Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump
Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump
The First Years Double Breast Pump
Breast Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian
Super Powers
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)
Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)
Handi-Craft Company (USA)
Hygeia Medical Group (USA)
Linco Baby Merchandise Work?s Co. (Taiwan)
NUK® USA LLC (USA)
Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)
Philips Avent (UK)
Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and
Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies
Uniqueness of Mother’s Milk due to Exclusivity of Components
Present
Breast Milk: The ’Gold’ Standard for Nutrition of Infants
Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula
Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations &
Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth
Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements
Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly
Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump
A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh
Horigen 3D Breast Pumps
Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
Ameda Purely Yours
MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs
Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well
for the Market
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day
Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern
Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
