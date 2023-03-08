New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442583/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Breast Pumps Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Breast Pumps estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11% over the period 2022-2030. Battery Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric Powered segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $950.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Breast Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$950.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 257 Featured)

- Ameda, Inc.

- Bailey Medical Engineering

- Handi-Craft Company

- Hygeia Health

- Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

- Linco Baby Merchandise Work`s Co.,

- Medela

- NUK® USA

- Philips Avent

- TOMY Company Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Breastfeeding: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving

Function of Mothers

List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage

List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players

Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market

Adoption

Competition

Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description

and Key Products Offered

Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump

Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer

Acceptance

Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup

Companies

Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum

Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide

Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for

Working Mothers

BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use

Medela Swing

Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump

Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump

The First Years Double Breast Pump

Breast Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian

Super Powers

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)

Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)

Handi-Craft Company (USA)

Hygeia Medical Group (USA)

Linco Baby Merchandise Work?s Co. (Taiwan)

NUK® USA LLC (USA)

Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)

Philips Avent (UK)

Pigeon Corp. (Japan)

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and

Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies

Uniqueness of Mother’s Milk due to Exclusivity of Components

Present

Breast Milk: The ’Gold’ Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations &

Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements

Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly

Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump

A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh

Horigen 3D Breast Pumps

Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Ameda Purely Yours

MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs

Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well

for the Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern

Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps

Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Powered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Battery Powered by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery Powered by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Powered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric Powered by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric Powered by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Breast Pumps Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast

Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered

and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery

Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery

Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery

Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery

Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Breast

Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered

and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery

Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Breast Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Breast Pumps by Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric

Powered and Manual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Breast Pumps by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery Powered, Electric Powered and Manual for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

