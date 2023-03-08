[Latest] Global Anti-Aging Market Size/Share Worth USD 90.9 Billion by 2030 at an 6.50% CAGR: Markets N Research (Size, Analysis, Demigraphics, Growth, Trends, Statistics, Value)

Chicago, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Anti-Aging Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "Anti-aging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Serums, Creams, Gels and Others), By Target Group (Male and Female), By Ingredient (Retinoid, Hyaluronic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy Acid and Others), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Stores and Online Stores), By Treatment (Body Care Treatment and Facial Care Treatment), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 62.3 billion and USD 90.9 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

Anti-Aging Market Analysis:

A growing number of cosmetic procedures are being conducted globally, the older population is increasing, technology is advancing, and people are becoming more aware of cutting-edge cosmetic procedures, all promoting the rise. The anti-aging market is driven by innovative anti-aging treatments and products including plastic surgery, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapies, etc., that offer long-term outcomes due to technological developments and significant research and development efforts.

Recent Development:

In July 2020, Lancer Skincare will debut the Pro Polish microdermabrasion tool.

In December 2019, Have & Be Co. Ltd, a global skincare company with locations in Seoul and the brands Dr. Jart+ and Do The Right Thing for men's grooming products, was acquired by Estee Lauder Companies Inc.



RECESSION IMPACT

The anti-aging market is predicted to suffer from the recession. Businesses of all sizes experience decreased sales and earnings during a recession. They may also make it more difficult to obtain finance, make it harder to get paid and promote corporate bankruptcy. While every firm is affected differently by recessions, some of the challenges can be predicted based on the kind and size of the organization. While a small consulting firm can experience cash flow issues when clients delay paying invoices, a Fortune 500 company might be able to reduce costs by cutting roles and negotiating better terms with suppliers. Recessions can reduce credit options, make it more difficult to collect payments, and result in corporate bankruptcy.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.50 % 2030 Value Projection 90.9 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 62.3 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Product, By Target Group, By Ingredient, By Distribution Channel, By Treatment and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Allergan

L’Oréal

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

Unilever

Merck KGaA and the Chinese Cosmetics Manufacturer Pechoin Group Established a Strategic Partnership

In August 2020, to develop herbal technology and launch a new product line called the Pechoin Zhenyan anti-wrinkle repair series, Merck KGaA engaged into a strategic partnership with the Chinese cosmetics company Pechoin Group.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the anti-aging market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in September 2018, Ellipse AS, a business that creates and sells laser-based and intense pulse light (IPL) platforms for various medical and aesthetic skin treatments, was acquired by Syneron Medical Ltd.

Driving Factors:

Rising Awareness Among Individuals Related to Skincare Routine to Promote Market Growth

People around the world, particularly in emerging and developed nations, are becoming more aware of the effects of ageing skin and the myriad issues that come with it, including smoothness, dullness, reduced plumpness, and fine lines and wrinkles. The availability of cost-competitive products and anti-aging remedies, rising standards of living, rising incomes and purchasing power among middle-aged customers are only a few of the key variables anticipated to contribute to market revenue growth significantly. Recently, more people have taken part in reviews and surveys thanks to the increased visibility of these items online and on social media platforms, as well as reviews from customers who are currently using or have previously used anti-aging therapies.

Rising Older Population to Boost Market Growth

The elderly population, in general, prefers to use anti-aging products to seem younger. As a result, the demand for anti-aging products is fueled by the expanding elderly population. The United Nations Department of Social Affairs' study "World Population Aging 2019-Highlights" estimates that by 2050, 1 in 6 people worldwide will be older than 65, up from 1 in 11 in 2019. The use of anti-aging products among the elderly population is necessary because skin aging causes various skin problems, including increased susceptibility to skin infections, increased radiation sensitivity, collagen degradation, and decreased subcutaneous fat problems compared to younger skin.

Restraining Factors:

Rising Cost of Anti-Aging Products to Limit Market Growth

Hyaluronic acids are natural chemicals that are used as the basis for anti-aging products. The cost of goods sold has increased, including raw materials and packaging. The primary material of the packaging, plastic, also has a major impact on the final product's price. The cost of substances used in cutting-edge research and technology, including synthetics, UV agents, fatty acids, SPF compounds, and essential oils, has increased. The price of natural components including Quillaja Saponaria, honey, Acacia concinna or Sapindus,jojoba, and algae has soared as a result of growing transportation and processing expenses.

Challenging Factors:

Anti-aging Market Growth is being Hampered by the Availability of Fake Products

The wide range of knockoff anti-aging products encourages people to purchase unbranded, low-quality products, which may eventually encourage them to utilize products containing hazardous ingredients. Consumption of these anti-aging products causes undesirable skin issues such as skin wrinkles, rashes, and puffiness, which lowers consumer incentive to purchase additional cosmetics and further inhibits market growth. Additionally, firms must make significant investments in R&D to provide cutting-edge skincare products, and as a result, this element serves as an entry barrier for the anti-aging sector.

Global Anti-Aging Market Segmentations:

Global Anti-Aging Market By Product:

Serums

Creams

Gels

Others





Global Anti-Aging Market By Target Group:

Male

Female

Global Anti-Aging Market By Ingredient:

Retinoid

Hyaluronic Acid

Alpha Hydroxy Acid

Others

Global Anti-Aging Market By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Stores

Online Stores

Global Anti-Aging Market By Treatment:

Body Care Treatment

Facial Care Treatment

Global Anti-Aging Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the anti-aging market over the forecast period. This is mostly due to three factors: a growing preference for non-surgical therapies, expanding consumer knowledge of at-home products, and an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures carried out in the United States and Canada. Other variables that motivate consumers to utilize these items in the region include the rising disposable income, the rising acceptance of skin rejuvenation & resurfacing procedures, the surging popularity of cosmetic products, the growing senior population, and the rising number of skin issues.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global anti-aging market share in the coming years. The greater knowledge of aging symptoms, sedentary lifestyles, and rising obesity rates is blamed for this.

The increasing disposable income and the growing acceptability of skin rejuvenation & resurfacing procedures are two additional factors that encourage customers in the region to use these products.

In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by an increase in the use of cosmetic procedures, a rise in the number of seminars and conferences held to raise consumer knowledge, and a rise in the number of people over the age of 65.

