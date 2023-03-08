CEO Louis Casper Dunweber officially launches KING AI and emerges as the Top AI-Driven Crypto Trading platform in the world

Dubai, UAE, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King’s Life is excited to announce the launch of its transforming AI-driven crypto trading profit system. Developed on the basis of Artificial Intelligence, this system provides daily crypto trading signals that can generate tremendous profit for beginners and experienced traders alike. The King’s Life generates a unique opportunity to generate smart income from the crypto market.





The vision of The King’s Life is to connect AI to the lifestyle and provide easy access to profitable crypto trading signals. Louis Casper Dunweber, the visionary CEO of The King’s Life, recognized the incredible potential of AI in the global market and decided to innovate something unique and useful for the community. His tech team developed an AI Trading Bot that can generate smart trading signals, making it easy for anyone to earn daily profits.

The compensation system at The King’s Life is the best in the industry. It is the world's first AI-driven auto crypto trading profit system with up to 80% affiliate commissions. 80% of every dollar coming in will be paid out to our global affiliates, while 20% will be used to buy back and burn $KING tokens on every dip, creating ever-increasing liquidity, price stability, and reducing supply, making $KING a deflationary token.

Furthermore, The King’s Life launches three packages: Month, Year, and Lifetime. Each package provides AI-generated crypto trading signals every day, allowing users to copy the signal and trade accordingly. It’s simple and easy, making it a great option for beginners and experienced traders alike. With the Lifetime package, users pay once and receive AI-generated crypto trading signals every day for life.

In addition to that, The King’s Life also provides a referral bonus of 10 levels, paid out instantly at the point of sale for all three packs in $KING tokens at the current market price. The first 10 levels will receive 70% of the referral bonus, and every frontline opens one level. To get paid from Level 2, users need one direct; Level 3 requires two directs, and so on. Level 10 requires nine directs.

The KINGAI’s infinity turnover bonus is another unique feature. It offers a 10% infinity turnover bonus, with a minimum of three legs turnover counted, and the maximum volume per leg that can be counted is 33%. All rank rewards are calculated in dollars and paid in $KING tokens, as per the current value of $KING tokens.

The King’s Life is excited to facilitate this innovative AI-driven crypto trading profit system to the world. With its cutting-edge technology and best-in-class compensation system, The King’s Life is poised to become a leader in the crypto trading space.

Potential users can join the team by visiting the following website: https://kingai.ai/



