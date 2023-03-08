Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) (“Norfolk Southern”).



On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxins and other combustible liquids in the process, which ultimately led to a controlled burn of toxic chemicals. The derailment prompted the evacuation of residents from the surrounding area. As a result, Norfolk Southern faces numerous lawsuits and investigations from regulators and other affected individuals. In response to the foregoing, Norfolk Southern’s stock price has declined, from a closing price of $254.18 per share on February 2, 2023, just prior to the derailment, to a closing price of $221.00 per share on February 22, 2023.

Then on March 4, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed near Springfield, Ohio, sending 28 of the train’s 212 cars off the tracks. In response, the National Transportation Safety Board announced that a probe would begin early this week. Following this news, Norfolk Southern’s stock price declined 2.6%.

