Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market to Reach $48.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) estimated at US$33.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030. Chewing Gum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$26.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bubble Gum segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)

- Arcor Group

- Cloetta AB

- Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.

- Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg

- Lotte Confectionery

- Mars, Inc.

- Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.

- Mondelez International

- Peppersmith

- Perfetti Van Melle

- The Hershey Company

- The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442562/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Gums: Confectionery with High Levels of Frequent Consumption

Gums: A Few Interesting Facts

Despite Concerns, Myriad Health Benefits Drive Steady Growth in

Gum Consumption

Market Fortunes Significantly Impacted by Trends in the

Confectionery Sector

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Future Market Growth

Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors Reduce

Scope for Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arcor Group (Argentina)

Cloetta AB (Sweden)

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)

Mars, Incorporated (USA)

The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (USA)

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)

Peppersmith (UK)

Perfetti Van Melle (Italy)

The Hershey Company (USA)

ZED Candy (Ireland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Role of Gums as a Functional Product Drive Market Demand

Gum Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

3D-Printed Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms

Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Gum-tec Compounds from Recycled Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum to Ease Nausea

Chewing Gum for Weight Management

Sensor-Integrated Chewing Gum for Fitness Tracking

Green Chewing Gums

Jolt Energy Gum with Caffeine and Guarana

CBD (Cannabidiol) Chewing Gum

Innovative Flip-Top Packaging for Chewing Gums

Biodegradable Gums: The Next Big Thing in the Gums Market?

Nutraceutical Gum: Inexpensive and Effective

Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market

Potential

Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market

Potential

Localized Effects and Convenience Drive Demand for Medicated

Chewing Gum as a Drug Delivery System

A Plethora of Interesting Flavors Benefit Market Adoption

Flavor Preferences Vary by Region

"Bubble Gum Flavor": Still the Popular Choice

Mint: All-Time Favorite

Sweet and Sour: A Unique Flavor

Changing Attitudes, Health and Product Safety Concerns

Influence Gum Packaging Formats

Increasing Prominence of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs)

Drive Demand for Anti-Smoking Gums

Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales of Products with All-

Natural Ingredients

Shift in Consumer Preference from Mints to Breath-Freshening

Gum Augurs Well for the Market

Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing Benefit Gums Demand in

Weight Management

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products

Rapid Urbanization

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

