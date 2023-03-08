New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442562/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market to Reach $48.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) estimated at US$33.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030. Chewing Gum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$26.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bubble Gum segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)
- Arcor Group
- Cloetta AB
- Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.
- Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg
- Lotte Confectionery
- Mars, Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.
- Mondelez International
- Peppersmith
- Perfetti Van Melle
- The Hershey Company
- The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Gums: Confectionery with High Levels of Frequent Consumption
Gums: A Few Interesting Facts
Despite Concerns, Myriad Health Benefits Drive Steady Growth in
Gum Consumption
Market Fortunes Significantly Impacted by Trends in the
Confectionery Sector
Global Market Outlook
Emerging Markets Drive Future Market Growth
Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors Reduce
Scope for Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arcor Group (Argentina)
Cloetta AB (Sweden)
Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)
Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)
Mars, Incorporated (USA)
The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (USA)
Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan)
Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
Peppersmith (UK)
Perfetti Van Melle (Italy)
The Hershey Company (USA)
ZED Candy (Ireland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolving Role of Gums as a Functional Product Drive Market Demand
Gum Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
3D-Printed Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms
Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients
Gum-tec Compounds from Recycled Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum to Ease Nausea
Chewing Gum for Weight Management
Sensor-Integrated Chewing Gum for Fitness Tracking
Green Chewing Gums
Jolt Energy Gum with Caffeine and Guarana
CBD (Cannabidiol) Chewing Gum
Innovative Flip-Top Packaging for Chewing Gums
Biodegradable Gums: The Next Big Thing in the Gums Market?
Nutraceutical Gum: Inexpensive and Effective
Localized Effects and Convenience Drive Demand for Medicated
Chewing Gum as a Drug Delivery System
A Plethora of Interesting Flavors Benefit Market Adoption
Flavor Preferences Vary by Region
"Bubble Gum Flavor": Still the Popular Choice
Mint: All-Time Favorite
Sweet and Sour: A Unique Flavor
Changing Attitudes, Health and Product Safety Concerns
Influence Gum Packaging Formats
Increasing Prominence of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs)
Drive Demand for Anti-Smoking Gums
Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales of Products with All-
Natural Ingredients
Shift in Consumer Preference from Mints to Breath-Freshening
Gum Augurs Well for the Market
Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing Benefit Gums Demand in
Weight Management
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products
Rapid Urbanization
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market to Reach $48.4 Billion by 2030
