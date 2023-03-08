New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- Digirad Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
- Philips Healthcare
- Positron Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude
US - The Dominant Market
Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities
PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Ageing Population - A Vital Demography
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market
A Competitive Analysis of Major Players in the Nuclear Medicine
Market
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Digirad Corp. (US)
GE Healthcare Plc (UK)
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)
Positron Corporation (US)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects
Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
Select Technological Advances
Full-Body PET Scanner on the Horizon
Wearable PET Scanner for Neurological Imaging
CZT Detectors Help GE’s New Scanner to Provide Better Images at
Low Radiation
Limited Potential Exists for Further Improvements in System
Physics
Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Software Makes an Impact in SPECT Image Acquisition Times
Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis
Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market
Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear
Medicine
Battling Alzheimer’s Disease - A Powerful Market Force for
Nuclear Medicine
Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy
PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues
Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success
SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency
Cardiocentric SPECT
Cardio-Focused Collimation
Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology
Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for
PET
Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
PET/MRI Makes Inroads
Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems
Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR
Systems
Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems
PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft
Tissue Contrast
Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
Factors Restricting Market Growth
High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth
Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern
Canadian Scientists Discover Means to Address Supply Shortages
Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market
Potential
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth
Bottlenecks in Developing Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
