New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)

- Digirad Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

- Philips Healthcare

- Positron Corporation

- Siemens Healthineers





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude

US - The Dominant Market

Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities

PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

Ageing Population - A Vital Demography

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market

A Competitive Analysis of Major Players in the Nuclear Medicine

Market

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Digirad Corp. (US)

GE Healthcare Plc (UK)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)

Positron Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects

Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Select Technological Advances

Full-Body PET Scanner on the Horizon

Wearable PET Scanner for Neurological Imaging

CZT Detectors Help GE’s New Scanner to Provide Better Images at

Low Radiation

Limited Potential Exists for Further Improvements in System

Physics

Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Software Makes an Impact in SPECT Image Acquisition Times

Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis

Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market

Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear

Medicine

Battling Alzheimer’s Disease - A Powerful Market Force for

Nuclear Medicine

Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy

PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues

Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success

SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency

Cardiocentric SPECT

Cardio-Focused Collimation

Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for

PET

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

PET/MRI Makes Inroads

Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems

Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR

Systems

Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems

PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft

Tissue Contrast

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Factors Restricting Market Growth

High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth

Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern

Canadian Scientists Discover Means to Address Supply Shortages

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market

Potential

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Planar Scintigraphy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Planar Scintigraphy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Planar Scintigraphy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: India Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: India 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear

Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



LATIN AMERICA

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2023 (E)

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Medicine Imaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ARGENTINA

Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission

Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon Emission Computed

Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Medicine

Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography

(SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Systems and Planar Scintigraphy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type -

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems,

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar

Scintigraphy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Nuclear

Medicine Imaging Equipment by Product Type - Single-Photon

Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Hybrid Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) Systems and Planar Scintigraphy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________