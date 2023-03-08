TVO Day at Kitchener Public Library offers family-friendly fun and learning on March 25, 2023

Kitchener, ON, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Kitchener Public Library will host TVO Media Education Group for a day of activities, fun and learning at the Central Library location. Library customers and the public are welcome to take part in meet-and-greets with TVO’s beloved mascot Polkaroo, as well as an information session about TVO Learn digital resources for Kindergarten to Grade 12. Local podcasters will also have an opportunity to build helpful optimization skills in a free workshop.

“We are thrilled to be sharing TVO’s love for learning at the Kitchener Public Library,” says Jennifer Hinshelwood, Chief Operating Officer of TVO. “As a social impact organization that thrives on connecting with communities and supporting lifelong learning, we can’t wait to engage with all of the families and caregivers who are able to attend and experience this free lineup of events.”

“Kitchener Public Library is a dynamic community space and we’re always looking for innovative ways to support lifelong learning,” said Mary Chevreau, Kitchener Public Library’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited about our partnership with TVO Media Education Group and look forward to welcoming them into the library for a fun-filled day of programs and workshops.”

TVO Day at Kitchener Public Library will precede a special public event in the evening. Steve Paikin of The Agenda will host an on-stage panel debate for TVO Today Live. Four guests will share their thoughts on the question, “Is social media undermining democracy?” The fifth event in this series, TVO Today Live convenes important discussions on the future of democracy and is supported by The Wilson Foundation. Free registration is available through Eventbrite.

Schedule for TVO Day at the Kitchener Public Library

TVO Learn booth (all day)

Visit the TVO Lean booth to explore free digital learning resources for Kindergarten to Grade 12. Drop-in, no registration.

Polkaroo’s Birthday (10 am to 12 pm)

Polkaroo is celebrating a birthday! Say hello and enjoy stories with TVO Learn teacher-librarian Melanie Mulcaster.

10:15-10:30: Meet Polkaroo

10:30-11:00: Storytime

11:00 -11:15: Polkaroo's Birthday Party

11:15 -11:45: Storytime

11:45-12:00: Meet Polkaroo

Registration is required kpl.org/SignUp

Free workshop: “So, You Made a Podcast. Now What?” (1 to 2 pm)

You've gone to the effort of researching and creating a podcast. How do you encourage people to listen to it? TVO’s digital channel specialist, Ariana Longley, will demonstrate best practices for optimizing podcasts with enticing language, images and keywords that are AI-friendly.

Registration is required kpl.org/SignUp

Free workshop: Numeracy, literacy and well-being (2:30 to 3:30 pm)

Join the TVO Digital Learning Outreach Team in an engaging session about free resources that support Kindergarten to Grade 12. Parents, guardians and caregivers will discover an exciting array of learning experiences that focus on well-being, excellence, equity and inclusion. All TVO Learn resources are created or curated by Ontario Certified Teachers and align with the Ontario curriculum.

Registration is required kpl.org/SignUp

About TVO Media Education Group

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

About the Kitchener Public Library

Kitchener Public Library is a hub of activity and one of the most significant community spaces in the City of Kitchener. The library boasts five locations located throughout the city including the award-winning Central Library near the downtown core. The library has 102,000 active members and welcomes 1.2 million visitors each year. To learn more about Kitchener Public Library, visit kpl.org. To be the first to find out what’s happening at the library, follow @KitchLibrary on Twitter.

Media contact:

Sean Minogue, TVO

sminogue@tvo.org

Kerri Hutchinson

Manager, Marketing and Communications

Kitchener Public Library

kerri.hutchinson@kpl.org

