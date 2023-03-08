New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442546/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Market to Reach $69 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blood Banking and Blood Products estimated at US$51.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2022-2030. Blood Components & Plasma Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$56.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Blood Banking and Blood Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 209 Featured)

- AABB

- Abbott Laboratories

- American Red Cross

- America`s Blood Centers

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.

- Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

- Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

- bioMérieux SA

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Biotest AG

- Canadian Blood Services

- Cerus Corporation

- China Biologic Products, Inc.

- CSL Behring LLC

- Fenwal Inc.

- Fresenius Kabi AG

- Grifols S.A.

- Haemonetics Corporation

- Immucor Inc.

- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

- Kedrion S.p.A.

- LFB Group

- MacoPharma SA

- New York Blood Center

- Octapharma AG

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

- Shire plc

- Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Terumo BCT Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts

Recent Market Activity

Safety and Availability: The Core Issues

Current and Future Analysis

World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis

Red Blood Cells - A Key Blood Component

Blood Banking and Blood Products - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New

Mantra

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-

based IVIg Therapy

Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply,

Costs Remain A Bottleneck

Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights

Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies - Current

Achievements and Way Ahead

Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise

Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth

Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg

Market

Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-

based IVIg Therapy

New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin

Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market

Recombinants Lead FVIII Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems

PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth

Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry

Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries

PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

New Infections - A Continuous Threat

Synthetic Substitutes to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap in Blood

Autologous Transfusion Gearing up for High Growth

Out-of-Hospital Transfusions: An Emerging Phenomenon

Automation Tapping into Blood Market

Automation in Pre-Transfusion Diagnostics

Penetration of Automated Equipment in the Plasma Market

The Red Blood Cell Collection Opportunity

Robots in Blood Banking

Blood Banks Switching from Manual to Automated Cooler Validation

Automated Systems in Cancer

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

Cerus? INTERCEPT Blood System Set to See Wider Adoption

Pooling: Economical HIV Testing

Ballooning Global Geriatric Populace to Drive Demand for Blood

Products

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth of Blood

Banking Sector



