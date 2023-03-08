New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318540/?utm_source=GNW

The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market grew from $35.24 billion in 2022 to $38.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market is expected to grow to $58.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.0%.



The outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market include revenues earned by entities by providing various outsourced semiconductor assemblies and testing services such as Pure-Play Foundries (FABs) and OSATs services to transform the design files into real silicon wafers, testing, assembly, and logistics of semiconductors. outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing help semiconductor manufacturers with operational efficiency and optimization of internal resources. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing refer to a third-party service comprising semiconductor assembly, packaging, and testing of ICs (integrated circuits). The outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) services are offered by vendors/suppliers that are contracted by semiconductor design companies.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market in 2022. The regions covered in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of services in outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market are test service and assembly service.The test service is a third-party service offering semiconductor testing services.



Semiconductor testing is a novel test conducted through a semiconductor test equipment (IC tester), that sends electrical signals to a semiconductor device and compares output signals to expected values to check if the device performs as intended.The process included in outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing are sawing, sorting, testing and assembly and the packaging types includes ball grid array, chip scale package, multi package, stacked die and quad and dual.



Outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing mostly have applications in communication, consumer electronics, computing and networking, automotive, industrial and other applications.



The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market.The demand for consumer electronics is growing due to high disposable income, changing lifestyle of customers, growing middle-class population, and falling electronics prices.



Outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing is an essential process to pass through before the use of these consumer electronics as well as it is a low-cost and innovative solution that enables electronic devices to increase performance, processing speeds, and usefulness while occupying less space.For instance, according to the data by an Indian leading credit rating agency Care Ratings, in India, the production of consumer durable goods such as TV sets, air conditioners, and computers & peripherals recorded double-digit growth in production from Q3 (Quarter 3: October-December) of FY2020 to same period of FY2021.



During this period, TV sets recorded a growth of 27.5%, air conditioners of 12.7%, and computer & peripherals of 32.1% respectively. Thus, a rise in demand for consumer electronics will drive the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market.



The strategic partnership is a key trend in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) market.The technology/software companies are entering into a partnership with OSAT companies to develop new design platforms and technological enablement for next-generation advanced package designs.



These partnerships are aimed at leveraging each other’s expertise and resources as well as gaining a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc., a US-based company focused on developing 3D and 2D product lifecycle management tools, extended its partnership with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE), a Taiwan-based independent semiconductor assembling and test manufacturing services company. The partnership has been focusing on developing enablement technologies for next-generation high-density advanced package designs. The extended partnership will focus on the future development of a single design platform utilizing Siemens’ Xpedition Substrate Integrator software and Calibre 3DSTACK platform.



In January 2021, Sigurd Microelectronics Corp, a Taiwan-based integrated circuit testing and packaging services company acquired UTAC Taiwan, for $165 million.The acquisition helps increase the production capacity and annual revenue while expanding its global footprint.



UTAC Taiwan is an OSAT company operating in Taiwan and specialized in testing and assembling memory modules, system-on-a-chips (SoCs), and wireless components.



The countries covered in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

