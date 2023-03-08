New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336795/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 29.2% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR



The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.3% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Virtual Reality - A Disruptive Technology

Recent Market Activity

Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Challenges to Reckon With

Cost: A Major Issue

Competitive Scenario

Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact

Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and

Students

VR in Surgical Training

Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders

Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool

VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector

Allaying Patients; Surgery-Related Apprehensions

VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management

VR in Treatment of Dementia

Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management

Transforming Management of Chronic Pain

Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims

Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy

Stroke Care - An Emerging Application

Opportunities in Rehabilitation

Virtual Reality Gain Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments

Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality

VR for Healthy Lifestyles

VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders

An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities

VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool

Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies) (USA)

CAE Healthcare (Canada)

Firsthand Technology (USA)

EON Reality (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

Mimic Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden)

Virtual Realities, LLC (USA)

Virtually Better, Inc. (USA)

Vital Images, Inc. (USA)

Vuzix Corporation (USA)

WorldViz, LLC (USA)

zSpace, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR

Technology

Treatment for Eye Problems - An Opportunity Market

VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand



