Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 29.2% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR
The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.3% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Virtual Reality - A Disruptive Technology
Recent Market Activity
Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare
Market Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate the Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Challenges to Reckon With
Cost: A Major Issue
Competitive Scenario
Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact
Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and
Students
VR in Surgical Training
Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders
Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool
VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector
Allaying Patients; Surgery-Related Apprehensions
VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management
VR in Treatment of Dementia
Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management
Transforming Management of Chronic Pain
Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims
Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy
Stroke Care - An Emerging Application
Opportunities in Rehabilitation
Virtual Reality Gain Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments
Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality
VR for Healthy Lifestyles
VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders
An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities
VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool
Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR
Technology
Treatment for Eye Problems - An Opportunity Market
VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
