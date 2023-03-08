New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336788/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for e-Clinical Trial Technologies estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13% over the period 2022-2030. Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The e-Clinical Trial Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)
- BioClinica
- Bio-Optronics
- CRF Health
- Datatrak International
- e-Clinical solutions Inc.
- ERT
- MaxisIT
- Medidata Solutions
- OmniComm Systems
- Oracle Corporation
- PAREXEL International Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude
Cost-Containment: An Important Factor Increasing the Uptake of
e-Clinical Trial Technologies
Global Market Overview
Outsourcing of Clinical Studies to Developing Countries
Benefits Market
Globalization Boosts e-Clinical Trials Market
Key Challenges for e-Clinical Trials
Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Clinical
Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
e-Clinical Trial Technologies - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate
Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels e-Clinical Trial
Technologies Demand
CROs - The Targeted Customers for e-Clinical Trial Technologies
Increased Importance of e-Clinical Integration
Big Data and Patient Centricity: Areas to Increase Focus Upon
Esource Documentation Witnesses Increased Traction
Increased Adoption of electronic Trial Master File (eTMFs)
Risk-Based Monitoring Witnesses New Modifications
Growing Implementation of e-Consent
Increased Investments in Virtual Clinical Trials
Open Source - Emerging Solutions in Clinical Trials Domain
Mobile Technologies to Help Trial Operators in Tackling Challenges
Smartphones & Tablets: The New Age ePRO Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EDC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for EDC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for EDC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RTSM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for RTSM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for RTSM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CTMS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for CTMS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for CTMS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ePROs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for ePROs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for ePROs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Data Capture (EDC) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronic Data Capture
(EDC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Data Capture
(EDC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Electronic Clinical Outcome
Assessment (eCOA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Clinical
Outcome Assessment (eCOA) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Randomization & Trial
Supply Management (RTSM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Randomization & Trial
Supply Management (RTSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Analytics Platforms by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Clinical Analytics
Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Analytics
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Electronic Trial Master
File (eTMF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Trial Master
File (eTMF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Data Integration Platforms by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Clinical Data Integration
Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Data
Integration Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Safety Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Web-Hosted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Web-Hosted by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Web-Hosted by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Licensed Enterprise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Licensed Enterprise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Licensed Enterprise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase I by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Phase I by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase I by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase II by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Phase II by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase II by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase III by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Phase III by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase III by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase IV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Phase IV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase IV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CROs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 59: World Historic Review for CROs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 60: World 16-Year Perspective for CROs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals / Healthcare Providers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 62: World Historic Review for Hospitals / Healthcare
Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 63: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals / Healthcare
Providers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 66: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 68: World Historic Review for Academic Institutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 69: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic Institutes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 70: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Device Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: World Historic Review for Medical Device
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 72: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 73: World e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 74: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: World Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: World 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 77: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS
and ePROs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies
by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC),
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization &
Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms,
Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration
Platforms and Safety Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies
by Product - Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS),
Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome
Assessment (eCOA), Randomization & Trial Supply Management
(RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master
File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety
Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data
Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA),
Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical
Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF),
Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety Solutions for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted,
Cloud and Licensed Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies
by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed Enterprise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed Enterprise for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Development Phase - Phase I,
Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies
by Development Phase - Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase
IV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Development Phase - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals /
Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies
by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare Providers, Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Academic Institutes and Medical Device
Manufacturers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 92: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS
and ePROs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC),
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization &
Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms,
Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration
Platforms and Safety Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial Management Systems
(CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical
Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization & Trial Supply
Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Electronic
Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration Platforms
and Safety Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data
Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA),
Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical
Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF),
Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety Solutions for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted,
Cloud and Licensed Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed Enterprise for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Development Phase - Phase I,
Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Development Phase - Phase I, Phase II, Phase
III and Phase IV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Development Phase - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals /
Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare
Providers, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Manufacturers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS
and ePROs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Japan Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Japan 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC),
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization &
Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms,
Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration
Platforms and Safety Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Japan Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial Management Systems
(CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical
Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization & Trial Supply
Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Electronic
Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration Platforms
and Safety Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Japan 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data
Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA),
Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical
Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF),
Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety Solutions for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted,
Cloud and Licensed Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Japan Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial
Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed
Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030
