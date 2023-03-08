New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336788/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for e-Clinical Trial Technologies estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13% over the period 2022-2030. Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The e-Clinical Trial Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)

- BioClinica

- Bio-Optronics

- CRF Health

- Datatrak International

- e-Clinical solutions Inc.

- ERT

- MaxisIT

- Medidata Solutions

- OmniComm Systems

- Oracle Corporation

- PAREXEL International Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Cost-Containment: An Important Factor Increasing the Uptake of

e-Clinical Trial Technologies

Global Market Overview

Outsourcing of Clinical Studies to Developing Countries

Benefits Market

Globalization Boosts e-Clinical Trials Market

Key Challenges for e-Clinical Trials

Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Clinical

Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

e-Clinical Trial Technologies - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate

Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels e-Clinical Trial

Technologies Demand

CROs - The Targeted Customers for e-Clinical Trial Technologies

Increased Importance of e-Clinical Integration

Big Data and Patient Centricity: Areas to Increase Focus Upon

Esource Documentation Witnesses Increased Traction

Increased Adoption of electronic Trial Master File (eTMFs)

Risk-Based Monitoring Witnesses New Modifications

Growing Implementation of e-Consent

Increased Investments in Virtual Clinical Trials

Open Source - Emerging Solutions in Clinical Trials Domain

Mobile Technologies to Help Trial Operators in Tackling Challenges

Smartphones & Tablets: The New Age ePRO Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EDC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for EDC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for EDC by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RTSM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for RTSM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for RTSM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CTMS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for CTMS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for CTMS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

ePROs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for ePROs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for ePROs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management

Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial

Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronic Data Capture

(EDC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Data Capture

(EDC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Electronic Clinical Outcome

Assessment (eCOA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Clinical

Outcome Assessment (eCOA) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Randomization & Trial

Supply Management (RTSM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Randomization & Trial

Supply Management (RTSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical Analytics Platforms by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Clinical Analytics

Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Analytics

Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Electronic Trial Master

File (eTMF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Trial Master

File (eTMF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical Data Integration Platforms by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Clinical Data Integration

Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Data

Integration Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Safety Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Web-Hosted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Web-Hosted by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Web-Hosted by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Licensed Enterprise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Licensed Enterprise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Licensed Enterprise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phase I by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Phase I by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase I by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phase II by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Phase II by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase II by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phase III by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Phase III by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase III by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phase IV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Phase IV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase IV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CROs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 59: World Historic Review for CROs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 60: World 16-Year Perspective for CROs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals / Healthcare Providers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 62: World Historic Review for Hospitals / Healthcare

Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 63: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals / Healthcare

Providers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 66: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 68: World Historic Review for Academic Institutes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 69: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic Institutes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 70: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Device Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: World Historic Review for Medical Device

Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 72: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Manufacturers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 73: World e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 74: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: World Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: World 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 77: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS

and ePROs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies

by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 80: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial

Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC),

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization &

Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms,

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration

Platforms and Safety Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies

by Product - Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS),

Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome

Assessment (eCOA), Randomization & Trial Supply Management

(RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master

File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety

Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data

Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA),

Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical

Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF),

Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety Solutions for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted,

Cloud and Licensed Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies

by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed Enterprise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed Enterprise for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Development Phase - Phase I,

Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies

by Development Phase - Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase

IV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Development Phase - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals /

Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: USA Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial Technologies

by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare Providers, Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Manufacturers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: USA 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Academic Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 92: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS

and ePROs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial

Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC),

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization &

Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms,

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration

Platforms and Safety Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial Management Systems

(CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical

Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization & Trial Supply

Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Electronic

Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration Platforms

and Safety Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data

Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA),

Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical

Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF),

Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety Solutions for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted,

Cloud and Licensed Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed Enterprise for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Development Phase - Phase I,

Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Development Phase - Phase I, Phase II, Phase

III and Phase IV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Development Phase - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals /

Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Canada Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by End-Use - CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare

Providers, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Institutes and

Medical Device Manufacturers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Canada 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for CROs, Hospitals / Healthcare Providers, Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Academic Institutes and Medical Device Manufacturers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS

and ePROs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Japan Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Application - EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Japan 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for EDC, RTSM, CTMS and ePROs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial

Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC),

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization &

Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms,

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration

Platforms and Safety Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Japan Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Product - Clinical Trial Management Systems

(CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical

Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Randomization & Trial Supply

Management (RTSM), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Electronic

Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Data Integration Platforms

and Safety Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Japan 16-Year Perspective for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data

Capture (EDC), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA),

Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical

Analytics Platforms, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF),

Clinical Data Integration Platforms and Safety Solutions for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

e-Clinical Trial Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted,

Cloud and Licensed Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Japan Historic Review for e-Clinical Trial

Technologies by Delivery mode - Web-Hosted, Cloud and Licensed

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



