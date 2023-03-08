New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microelectromechanical Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318525/?utm_source=GNW

, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom, InvenSense, Sensata Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., TDK Corporation and Infineon Technologies AG.



The global microelectromechanical systems market grew from $15.55 billion in 2022 to $17.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The microelectromechanical systems market is expected to grow to $29.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0%.



The microelectromechanical system market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing microelectromechanical system services designing, engineering, prototyping, scale-up production, and research and development.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The microelectromechanical system market also includes sales of microelectromechanical system components such as mirrors, lenses, filters, laser diodes, emitters, optical components, microfluidic elements, integral microelectronics or ICs, lab-on-chip systems, actuators, and micromotors .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Microelectromechanical systems refer to the technology ingthat are used to create small integrated devices or systems that combine electrical and mechanical components. They are made using integrated circuit (IC) batch processing techniques and can be as small as a few micrometers to as large as millimeters.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the microelectromechanical systems market in 2022. The regions covered in the microelectromechanical systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of microelectromechanical systems are sensors and actuators.A sensor is a device that monitors and responds to environmental input.



Light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any of a variety of other environmental phenomena could constitute the specific input. The microelectromechanical systems has various application such as in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunication and other applications.



The increasing need for device miniaturization in various electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the microelectromechanical systems market.Miniaturization in electronic devices includes fitting more transistor nodes on a smaller integrated circuit (IC).



The usage of miniature devices is rising due to a decline in average selling prices (ASPs), low cost, less space consumption, and high accuracy.Wearable technology has increased the demand for miniaturized components.



These devices can be soldered directly on the circuit boards with decreased cost of technology. For instance, in October 2020, according to the National Library of Medicine survey 2020, a US-based federal agency-owned medicine library and research center for health, about 30% of US adults use wearable healthcare devices, and approximately 47.33% of US individuals use the devices every day. Therefore, the need for device miniaturization is driving the growth of the microelectromechanical systems market.



Innovations are gaining popularity in the microelectromechanical systems market.Major players in the market are focusing on bringing innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors.



For instance, in 2021, Infineon Technologies AG introduced the XENSIV™ IM67D130A.This innovative device combines the company’s automotive experience with its technical leadership in high-end MEMS microphones to meet the demand for high-performance, low-noise MEMS microphones in automotive applications.



The XENSIV IM67D130A is the first microphone on the market to be approved for automotive applications, making design-in efforts easier and lowering the risk of certification failure.



In May 2021, Qorvo, a US-based semiconductor company that manufactures and supplies radio frequency systems acquired NextInput, for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition helps Qorvo’s technology portfolio and enables Qorvo to accelerate the deployment of force-sensing solutions utilizing MEMS-based sensors.



NextInput a US-based company is the market leader in MEMs force-sensing solutions for consumer, wearable, IoT, automotive, industrial, and medical applications.



The countries covered in the microelectromechanical systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



