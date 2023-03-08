New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336779/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14% over the period 2022-2030. Enterprise-Wide CTMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Site CTMS segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$684.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)
- ArisGlobal LLC
- BioClinica Inc.
- Bio-Optronics Inc.
- DSG Inc.
- eResearch Technology Inc.
- IBM Watson Health
- Medidata Solutions
- MedNet Solutions
- Nextrials Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- PAREXEL International Corp.
- Trial By Fire Solutions LLC
- Veeva Systems Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336779/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Gain Ground
Recent Market Activity
Benefits Offered by CTMS
Global Market Overview
Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to Post Explosive Growth
Web-based Systems Dominate, Cloud-Based to Witness Fastest Growth
Key Players in the CTMS Market
Developed Countries Rule the Market
Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate
Noteworthy Transformations in the Global Clinical Trial Sector
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Clinical Trial Globalization Surges Demand for CTMS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ArisGlobal, LLC (USA)
BioClinica, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Optronics, Inc. (USA)
DSG, Inc. (USA)
eResearch Technology, Inc. (USA)
IBM Watson Health (USA)
MedNet Solutions (USA)
Medidata Solutions (USA)
Nextrials, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corp. (USA)
PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)
Trial By Fire Solutions, LLC (USA)
Veeva Systems, Inc. (USA)
Winchester Business Systems (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Increased Spend on R&D - An Important Growth Driver
CROs - The Targeted Customers for CTMS
Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Drives CTMS
Demand
CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future
Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels CTMS Demand
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CTMS Demand
Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace
Clinical Trial Operators Demand Efficient Data Management
Platforms
DLB System?s Solution with Data Management Tools
Systems Integration Becomes Imperative
Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth
MC10 Introduces BioStampRC System to Capture Clinical Trial Data
UF Health Cancer Center Unveils OnCore® Clinical Trials
Management System
UAB Unveils Innovative Technology to Streamline Clinical Trial
Management Solution
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Licensed Enterprise
(On-Premise) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Licensed Enterprise
(On-Premise) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise-Wide CTMS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Enterprise-Wide CTMS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise-Wide CTMS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Site CTMS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Site CTMS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Site CTMS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Web-Based (On-demand) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Web-Based (On-demand) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Web-Based (On-demand)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud (SaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cloud (SaaS) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud (SaaS) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Pharma-Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Large Pharma-Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Pharma-Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CROs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for CROs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for CROs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Device Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical Device
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise
(On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device
Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
CTMS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed
Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical
Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
CTMS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed
Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical
Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
CTMS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed
Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical
Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
CTMS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed
Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical
Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
CTMS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed
Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical
Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
CTMS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed
Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical
Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
CTMS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode -
Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and
Cloud (SaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Web-Based (On-demand),
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by Delivery mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Web-Based (On-demand), Licensed
Enterprise (On-Premise) and Cloud (SaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large
Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers,
Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Large Pharma-Biotech Companies,
CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized
Pharma-Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Management Systems (CTMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Large Pharma-Biotech Companies, CROs, Medical
Device Manufacturers, Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) by Deployment -
Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site CTMS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Clinical Trial Management
Systems (CTMS) by Deployment - Enterprise-Wide CTMS and On-Site
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336779/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336779/?utm_source=GNW