Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14% over the period 2022-2030. Enterprise-Wide CTMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Site CTMS segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$684.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



- ArisGlobal LLC

- BioClinica Inc.

- Bio-Optronics Inc.

- DSG Inc.

- eResearch Technology Inc.

- IBM Watson Health

- Medidata Solutions

- MedNet Solutions

- Nextrials Inc.

- Oracle Corp.

- PAREXEL International Corp.

- Trial By Fire Solutions LLC

- Veeva Systems Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Gain Ground

Recent Market Activity

Benefits Offered by CTMS

Global Market Overview

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to Post Explosive Growth

Web-based Systems Dominate, Cloud-Based to Witness Fastest Growth

Key Players in the CTMS Market

Developed Countries Rule the Market

Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate

Noteworthy Transformations in the Global Clinical Trial Sector

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Clinical Trial Globalization Surges Demand for CTMS



ArisGlobal, LLC (USA)

BioClinica, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Optronics, Inc. (USA)

DSG, Inc. (USA)

eResearch Technology, Inc. (USA)

IBM Watson Health (USA)

MedNet Solutions (USA)

Medidata Solutions (USA)

Nextrials, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corp. (USA)

PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)

Trial By Fire Solutions, LLC (USA)

Veeva Systems, Inc. (USA)

Winchester Business Systems (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Increased Spend on R&D - An Important Growth Driver

CROs - The Targeted Customers for CTMS

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Drives CTMS

Demand

CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future

Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels CTMS Demand

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CTMS Demand

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Clinical Trial Operators Demand Efficient Data Management

Platforms

DLB System?s Solution with Data Management Tools

Systems Integration Becomes Imperative

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

MC10 Introduces BioStampRC System to Capture Clinical Trial Data

UF Health Cancer Center Unveils OnCore® Clinical Trials

Management System

UAB Unveils Innovative Technology to Streamline Clinical Trial

Management Solution



