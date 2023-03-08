Advanced Packaging Market to Exceed US$ 61.3 Billion by 2033 as Sales of Embedded Die Packaging Solutions Burgeons Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced packaging market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 30.5 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 61.3 billion by 2033. It is likely to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2033.



Advanced packaging technology has transformed in order to lower associated costs, increase integrated circuit throughput, and enhance overall performance. Due to increasing use of semiconductor integrated circuits in automobiles, there has been a considerable surge in terms of demand for sophisticated packaging in the last five years.

Massive system-on-chip solutions would support a high density as packing technology advances. The semiconductor industry has created a new set of solutions known as advanced packaging as a result of increasing focus on wafer-level packages and heterogeneous integrations.

Advanced semiconductor packaging is rapidly gaining ground on conventional semiconductor packaging all around the world. Electronics device miniaturization is boosting global sales of sophisticated packaging.

Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) are expected to be widely used, which will further drive demand for embedded die packaging solutions. The technology is not new, but owing to its high cost and low yield, it has been tailored for certain uses.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Packaging Market Study

In terms of end user, the consumer electronics segment is set to dominate by exhibiting around 7.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The USA advanced packaging industry is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 4.7 billion through 2033.

through 2033. South Korea advanced packaging market is expected to be worth US$ 3.7 billion by 2033.

by 2033. China advanced packaging market is likely to be worth US$ 15.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The United Kingdom advanced packaging market is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033.



“Electronic device performance has constantly been sought for a variety of applications, including industrial, automotive, consumer, and mobile ones. Key companies are projected to develop all integrated circuit packaging, including fan-out wafer-level packages (FOWLP), with the help of special electronic solutions such as insulators and conductors,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Advanced Packaging Market

Due to the demand for cutting-edge technology and quick-responding devices, renowned companies are set to dominate the global advanced packaging market. These businesses continue to have a competitive advantage in the market owing to the elevated need for distinctive solutions for various applications.

The industry is further anticipated to gain traction from continuous developments in technology such as wireless communications, tablets, and smartphones.

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

FlipChip International LLC

HANA Micron Inc.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

King Yuan Electronics Corp.

Nepes Corporation

Powertech Technology Inc.

Get More Valuable Insights into Advanced Packaging Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the advanced packaging market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the advanced packaging market based on type (flip chip scale package, flip chip ball grid array, wafer level chip scale package, 5D/3D, fan out wafer-level packaging), end user (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace & defense), and region.



Advanced Packaging Market Outlook by Category



By Type:

Flip Chip Scale Package

Flip Chip Ball Grid Array

Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging

5D/3D

Fan Out Wafer-level Packaging

Others

By End User:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Other

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Advanced Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

