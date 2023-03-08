New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205324/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $50.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2022-2030. Wet Leasing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Leasing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude

Opportunity Indicator

Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft

Conserving Capital

Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance

Tax Benefits

Serving Immediate Operational Needs

Risk Mitigation

Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for

Aircraft Deliveries

Market Overview

Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect

Outlook

Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)

Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)

Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)

BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)

BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)

Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)

GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)

Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)

SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased

Aircraft

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel

Opportunity Indicator:

Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity,

Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

Opportunity Indicator:

Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased

Freight Aircraft

Opportunity Indicator:

Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth

Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors

New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity

Fuel Costs - the Major Driver

Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High

Regional Jets Market - A Review

Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market

Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry

Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding

Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases

Risks and Challenges

High Dependency on Passenger Traffic

Payment Defaults

Lease Convergence Project

Depreciation of Aircraft Value

Reclaiming Aircraft

Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market

Participants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

CHINA

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

EUROPE

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

FRANCE

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

GERMANY

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

