New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geosynthetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Geosynthetics Market to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Geosynthetics estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.8% over the period 2022-2030. Geotextiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Geomembranes segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Geosynthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)

- AGRU America, Inc.

- Berry Global, Inc.

- CETCO

- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

- GSE Environmental, Inc.

- Hanes Geo Components

- Low & Bonar PLC

- Mattex Geosynthetics

- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

- Officine Maccaferri SPA

- Propex Operating Company, LLC

- Raven Industries, Inc.

- Tenax Corporation

- TenCate Geosynthetics Americas

- Tensar International Corporation, Inc.

- Thrace-LINQ, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Preface

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Market Drivers in a Gist

Geosynthetics Applications

List of Major Applications of Geosynthetics

Competitive Scenario

Reviving Economy Signals Bright Prospects

Regulatory Arena

List of Select Standards for Geosynthetics Worldwide

Geotextiles - A Major Segment of Geosynthetics

Road Construction - A Major End-Use for Nonwoven Geotextile

Vendors Focus on Research and Development

Geomembranes - The Fastest Growing Segment

Geosynthetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGRU America, Inc. (USA)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

CETCO (USA)

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA)

Hanes Geo Components (USA)

Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)

Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Officine Maccaferri SpA (Italy)

Propex Operating Company, LLC (USA)

Raven Industries, Inc. (USA)

Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (USA)

Tenax Corporation (USA)

Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (USA)

Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and

Environmental Sustainability

Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand

for Geomembranes

Focus on Innovation Steers Growth

Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector

Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber

Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles

Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum

Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green

Roofs Technology

Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion

Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications

Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets

Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies

Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles

Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards,

Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical

Textiles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geotextiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Geotextiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Geotextiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geomembranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Geomembranes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Geomembranes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geogrids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Geogrids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Geogrids by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water / Wastewater Management by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Water / Wastewater

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Water / Wastewater

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Civil Construction & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Civil Construction & Mining

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Civil Construction &

Mining by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Geosynthetics Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product Type -

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Application -

Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure,

Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product Type -

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Geotextiles,

Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Application -

Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure,

Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Geosynthetics by Product

Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater Management,

Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining,

Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water /

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles,

Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids and Other Product Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Geosynthetics by Application - Water / Wastewater

Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction &

Mining, Energy and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Application - Water / Wastewater Management, Transportation

Infrastructure, Civil Construction & Mining, Energy and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water/

Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil

Construction & Mining, Energy and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Geosynthetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geosynthetics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Geosynthetics by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Geosynthetics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Geosynthetics by Product Type - Geotextiles, Geomembranes,

Geogrids and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________