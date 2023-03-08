New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Masterbatch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112929/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Masterbatch Market to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Masterbatch estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030. Color, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Additive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Masterbatch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Masterbatch: An Integral Color Imparting Component
Current and Future Analysis
Recent Market Activity
Packaging: The Largest End-Use Market for Masterbatch
Color Masterbatches Continue to Lead Masterbatch Market,
Additive Masterbatches Promise High Growth
Color Masterbatch: Enhancing Aesthetic Appeal and Functionality
of Plastics
Additive Masterbatch Market - High Growth in Store
Rising Demand for Plastic Products Surges Demand for Masterbatch
Reshoring of Plastic Production to Developed Markets to Fuel
Masterbatch Demand
Developing Economies Present Positive Outlook for Masterbatch
Market
Material Shortages and Price Increases Are Already Evident
Competitive Landscape
Masterbatch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Innovation to Kindle Market Growth
Carbon Black Masterbatches for Polymers
Clariant Develops PV Fast Yellow H4G
YInMn Blue - A Vibrant Blue Pigment
Cooling Masterbatch for Greenhouse Film Applications
Test Specimen to Gain Perspective on Masterbatch Prior to Full-
Scale Production
Helian and Eastman Chemical Produce Styrene-Free and Low-Odor
Polymer for 3D Market
TenasiTech Developing High-Functioning Additives
Graphene: The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market
Masterbatch from Recycled Tape - A New Technique
Increasing Demand for Recycled Resins
Overcoming Challenge Posed by Black Pigmentation of Recycled
Resins
Customized Masterbatches from STEER
Evolving Plastic Packaging Market Fuels Demand for
Sophisticated Masterbatches
Green Trend Makes Waves in Plastic Packaging
Growing Focus on Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Demand for Masterbatch
Growing Demand for Masterbatch in Building & Construction Market
Masterbatches in Medical Devices: Facilitating Economical
Production
Plastic Use in Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Demand for
Masterbatch
Search for High Quality Masterbatch Carrier Polymers Continues
Bio-Compatible Masterbatch: A Market to Mine
Biodegradable Polymers: Opportunities in Store for Bio-
Masterbatches
Nanotechnology to Play Key Role in Masterbatch Market
Silver-Based Anti-Microbial Masterbatches Gain Popularity
Optimizing Pigment Dispersion and Mixing Characteristics
through Twin Screw Extruders
Factors Affecting the Formulations & Cost of Masterbatches
Growing Use of Flame Retardant Masterbatches
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Masterbatch by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Color by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Color by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for White
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for White by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for White by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Black by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Black by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Black by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Additive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Additive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Additive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Filler by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Filler by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene (PP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Polypropylene (PP) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Polypropylene (PP) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene
(LDPE & LLDPE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Low-Density Polyethylene &
Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Low-Density
Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for High-Density Polyethylene
(HDPE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for High-Density
Polyethylene (HDPE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Chloride
(PVC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PUR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Polyurethane (PUR) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PUR) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Polyethylene Terephthalate
(PET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyethylene
Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polystyrene (PS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Polystyrene (PS) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Polystyrene (PS) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Polymer Type by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Polymer Type by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Polymer Type by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 60: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 62: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 63: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 64: World Masterbatch Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type - Color,
Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,
Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density
Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),
Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),
Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: USA Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer Type -
Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density
Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane
(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and
Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: USA 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene
(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density
Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene
Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: USA Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: USA 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type -
Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,
Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density
Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),
Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),
Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer
Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density
Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane
(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and
Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene
(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density
Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene
Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Canada Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods,
Automotive, Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type -
Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,
Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density
Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),
Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),
Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer Type -
Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density
Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane
(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and
Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene
(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density
Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene
Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Japan Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods,
Automotive, Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type -
Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,
Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density
Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),
Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),
Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: China Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer Type -
Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density
Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane
(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and
Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene
(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density
Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene
Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: China Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods,
Automotive, Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,
Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Masterbatch by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Masterbatch by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
