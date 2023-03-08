New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Masterbatch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112929/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Masterbatch Market to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Masterbatch estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030. Color, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Additive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Masterbatch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured)

- A. Schulman Inc.

- Americhem Inc.

- Ampacet Corporation

- BASF SE

- Cabot Corporation

- Clariant International Ltd

- Colortech Inc.

- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

- DIC Corporation

- Dow Inc.

- GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m.b.H.

- Hubron (International) Ltd

- Ingenia Polymers Corporation

- Plastika Kritis S.A.

- PolyOne Corporation

- Polyplast Muller Group

- RTP Company

- Teknor Apex Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112929/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Masterbatch: An Integral Color Imparting Component

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Packaging: The Largest End-Use Market for Masterbatch

Color Masterbatches Continue to Lead Masterbatch Market,

Additive Masterbatches Promise High Growth

Color Masterbatch: Enhancing Aesthetic Appeal and Functionality

of Plastics

Additive Masterbatch Market - High Growth in Store

Rising Demand for Plastic Products Surges Demand for Masterbatch

Reshoring of Plastic Production to Developed Markets to Fuel

Masterbatch Demand

Developing Economies Present Positive Outlook for Masterbatch

Market

Material Shortages and Price Increases Are Already Evident

Competitive Landscape

Masterbatch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A. Schulman, Inc. (USA)

Americhem, Inc. (USA)

Ampacet Corporation (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland)

Colortech, Inc. (Canada)

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Dongguan JinZhen Plastic Masterbatch Co., LTD (China)

Dow Corning Corporation (USA)

Multibase SA (France)

GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m.b.H. (Austria)

Hubron (International) Ltd (UK)

Ingenia Polymers Corporation (Canada)

Italmaster Belgium NV (Belgium)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

Polyplast Muller Group (Germany)

RTP Company (USA)

TABB Packaging Solutions, LLC (USA)

Teknor Apex Company (USA)

The Ravago Group (Belgium)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Innovation to Kindle Market Growth

Carbon Black Masterbatches for Polymers

Clariant Develops PV Fast Yellow H4G

YInMn Blue - A Vibrant Blue Pigment

Cooling Masterbatch for Greenhouse Film Applications

Test Specimen to Gain Perspective on Masterbatch Prior to Full-

Scale Production

Helian and Eastman Chemical Produce Styrene-Free and Low-Odor

Polymer for 3D Market

TenasiTech Developing High-Functioning Additives

Graphene: The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market

Masterbatch from Recycled Tape - A New Technique

Increasing Demand for Recycled Resins

Overcoming Challenge Posed by Black Pigmentation of Recycled

Resins

Customized Masterbatches from STEER

Evolving Plastic Packaging Market Fuels Demand for

Sophisticated Masterbatches

Green Trend Makes Waves in Plastic Packaging

Growing Focus on Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Demand for Masterbatch

Growing Demand for Masterbatch in Building & Construction Market

Masterbatches in Medical Devices: Facilitating Economical

Production

Plastic Use in Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Demand for

Masterbatch

Search for High Quality Masterbatch Carrier Polymers Continues

Bio-Compatible Masterbatch: A Market to Mine

Biodegradable Polymers: Opportunities in Store for Bio-

Masterbatches

Nanotechnology to Play Key Role in Masterbatch Market

Silver-Based Anti-Microbial Masterbatches Gain Popularity

Optimizing Pigment Dispersion and Mixing Characteristics

through Twin Screw Extruders

Factors Affecting the Formulations & Cost of Masterbatches

Growing Use of Flame Retardant Masterbatches



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Masterbatch by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Color

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Color by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Color by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for White

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for White by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for White by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Black by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Black by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Black by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Additive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Additive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Additive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Filler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Filler by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Filler by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polypropylene (PP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Polypropylene (PP) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Polypropylene (PP) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

(LDPE & LLDPE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Low-Density Polyethylene &

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Low-Density

Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for High-Density Polyethylene

(HDPE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for High-Density

Polyethylene (HDPE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Chloride

(PVC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PUR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Polyurethane (PUR) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PUR) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Polyethylene Terephthalate

(PET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polystyrene (PS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Polystyrene (PS) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Polystyrene (PS) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Polymer Type by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Polymer Type by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Polymer Type by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 60: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 62: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 63: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 64: World Masterbatch Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type - Color,

Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,

Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density

Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),

Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),

Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: USA Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer Type -

Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density

Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane

(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and

Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: USA 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene

(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density

Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &

Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: USA Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,

Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: USA 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,

Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type -

Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,

Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density

Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),

Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),

Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer

Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density

Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane

(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and

Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene

(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density

Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &

Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Canada Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods,

Automotive, Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,

Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type -

Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,

Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density

Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),

Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),

Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer Type -

Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density

Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane

(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and

Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene

(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density

Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &

Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Japan Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods,

Automotive, Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,

Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Type - Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Masterbatch by Type -

Color, Additive, White, Black and Filler Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Color, Additive, White,

Black and Filler for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Polymer Type - Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density

Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE),

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),

Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),

Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: China Historic Review for Masterbatch by Polymer Type -

Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density

Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane

(PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and

Other Polymer Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by Polymer

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polypropylene

(PP), Low-Density Polyethylene & Linear Low-Density

Polyethylene (LDPE & LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE),

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS) and Other Polymer Type

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Application - Packaging, Building &

Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: China Historic Review for Masterbatch by Application -

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods,

Automotive, Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Masterbatch by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive,

Textile, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Masterbatch Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Masterbatch by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Masterbatch by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112929/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________