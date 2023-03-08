English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release March 8, 2023, at 07.00 pm

DOVRE GROUP’S 2022 ANNUAL REPORT PUBLISHED

Dovre Group has published its Annual Report 2022 at www.dovregroup.com -> Investors today.

The Annual Report includes review of the CEO, report of the board of directors, non-financial reporting, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, auditor’s report and a corporate governance statement.

Dovre Group publishes the financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in xHTML format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm BDO Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Dovre Group’s ESEF consolidated financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Dovre Group has also published a corporate governance statement and a remuneration report for 2022 today.

The Annual Report in pdf file, a corporate governance statement and a remuneration report for 2022 and the financial Statements xHTML file are attached to this release and available on www.dovregroup.com -> Investors.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sirpa Haavisto, CFO

sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs about 760 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

