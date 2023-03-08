Apache Software Foundation Announces Community Over Code Event

Wilmington, DE, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today the next iteration of its flagship event, ApacheCon, now named “Community Over Code.” Community Over Code will be the annual convention of the ASF, showcasing content from many of the project communities at the ASF.



Community Over Code will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia October 7-10, 2023. The call for presentations is open now through July 13, 2023.

This year, Community Over Code will feature four days of sessions, with tracks focusing on Search, Big Data, Internet of Things, Community, Geospatial, Cassandra, Financial Tech, and many other topics. Each evening will also feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where communities will have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around our various projects.

“The new name of our event reflects a defining core value of the ASF: that an open source community is ultimately more vital than open source code,” said Rich Bowen, VP Conferences, ASF. “Communities of all kinds of contributors from any walk of life are what make open source strong. Whether you contribute code or service, every person’s contributions make us who we are. We believe our flagship event should reflect this as we celebrate our 25th year.”

More information about Community Over Code will be forthcoming soon, as the organizers work to put together another informative and collaborative event for the ASF and the broader open source community.





About the Apache Software Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” and “ApacheCon” are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.