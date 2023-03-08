Quadient: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

English French

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’

(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 28 February 2023 Total number of shares 34,468,912 Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912 Net total number of voting rights 34,393,868

As part of the reduction in the resources allocated to its liquidity contract, Quadient cancelled 94,000 of its treasury shares as of 26 January 2023.

As a result, the number of shares outstanding now stands at 34,468,912.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment