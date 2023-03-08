Chromia Innovation Lab Has Shortlisted 16 Projects into its Innovation Lab Incubator Program 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromia Innovation Lab, the creators of the groundbreaking relational blockchain technology, has officially launched its second annual Incubation Program, designed to help blockchain entrepreneurs, developers, and designers bring their startup ideas to life on the Chromia platform. The program offers selected teams access to technical support, business mentorship, and other resources, along with the opportunity to pitch their projects to potential investors. Chromia has a proven track record of developing enterprise blockchain solutions in industries ranging from finance to real estate to logistics. With the public Chromia blockchain platform deep in development, the Incubation Program aims to attract additional development and talent to help fuel the ecosystem's ongoing growth.





The application window for the 2023 program ran from November 1st to December 15th, 2022, with acceptance letters sent out to the selected 17 teams on January 13th, 2023.

The program's kick-off day took place on January 23rd, offering participants an orientation and introduction to the incubation program, as well as presentations by the Innovation Lab team, SEB Growth, Google Startup, and Safello, who were keen to present and share more about how they could support the members of the program.

The accepted projects include Achronia, Bama Maps, Cyclothe, Cryprow, Cultivation Family, DeMedia, Latify, LittleFish, Monezo, NFT Labs, Pawny, Pawz, Rakein, Riskoptima, StableBattle, Gaming2dogood, and Uranus. The 17 accepted teams for the program hail from across the globe, including Belgium, China, Germany, Spain, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Luxembourg, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, the UAE, the USA, India, Norway, Turkey, Portugal, Romania, and Sweden. Each team will receive guidance and support to develop new use cases and applications built on the Chromia platform, with the goal of creating the next generation of blockchain innovations.

Serdar Temiz, Director of Innovation Lab, states, "The 2023 Chromia Incubation Program builds on the success of the 2022 edition, which saw 12 teams receive technical and business mentorship, workshops, and other resources to help further develop their ideas. With Chromia's innovative technology and the expertise of the Innovation Lab team and our partners, the 2023 program offers participants an exciting opportunity to bring their ideas to life."

As Chromia's co-founder Henrik Hjelte explains, "Inspiring entrepreneurs to use our technology and help them to understand and transform it into something that can be used for their projects is crucial. This is super exciting because it's very important for the future of this ecosystem."

If you're a curious entrepreneur, designer, or developer with an idea that could change the world, the Chromia Innovation Lab's Incubation Program may be the perfect opportunity to bring your vision to life. Visit the Innovation Lab's website to learn more and get started.

About Chromia

Chromia is a blockchain platform that provides scalable, secure, and developer-friendly solutions for decentralized applications. Their relational blockchain technology is designed to support high performance, low cost, and ease of use for developers and end-users.

