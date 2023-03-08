New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069930/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Smart Glass Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Glass estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Electrochromic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Crystal segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Smart Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- Active Glass Technologies
- Asahi Glass Company Ltd.
- Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS)
- Clayton Glass Ltd.
- Corning, Inc.
- Essex Safety Glass Ltd.
- Flat Glass Industries Ltd.
- Gentex Corporation
- Glass Apps, LLC
- Guardian Industries
- Intelligent Glass
- InvisiShade, LLC
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- RavenWindow
- Research Frontiers Inc.
- SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.
- Schott Corporation
- Smartglass International Limited
- Vario Glass, Inc.
- View, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069930/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Smart Glass: Creating Intelligent Windows and Enabling Need
Driven Multi-Functional Spaces
Recent Market Activity
Strong Growth Predicted for Smart Glass over the Next Few Years
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Growth Restraints
Super Windows for Energy Efficiency
Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth
China: The Fastest Growing Smart Glass Market Worldwide
Transportation: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application
Sector
Electrochromic Glass Adoption Growing Globally
Smart Glass - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Active Glass Technologies PLC (UK)
Asahi Glass Company Ltd. (Japan)
Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) (India)
Clayton Glass Ltd. (UK)
Corning, Inc. (USA)
Essex Safety Glass Ltd. (UK)
Flat Glass Industries Ltd. (Australia)
Gentex Corporation (USA)
Glass Apps, LLC (USA)
Guardian Industries (USA)
Hitachi Chemical Group (Japan)
Intelligent Glass (UK)
InvisiShade, LLC (USA)
Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Pleotint, LLC (USA)
RavenWindow (USA)
Research Frontiers Incorporated (USA)
Saint-Gobain SA (France)
SAGE Electrochromics, Inc. (USA)
Schott Corporation (USA)
Scienstry, Inc. (USA)
Smart Glass Country (Canada)
SmartGlass International Limited (Ireland)
Vario Glass, Inc. (Canada)
View, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread
Adoption in Architectural Applications
List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of
Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector
Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners
Novel Smart Window Technology for the Building Retrofit Segment
Towards Sustainable Building Materials and Building Methods
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Offers Growth
Opportunities
Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved
Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand in the Automotive Industry
Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum
Smart Glass to Provide Social Networking and Entertainment
Features in Vehicles
Smart Mirrors Dominate Smart Glass Applications in Automobiles
Electrochromic Technology Dominates Smart Mirrors Application
Self-Tinting in Automobiles: SPD-Based Smart Glass Rules the
Market
Niche Active Smart Window Technologies Offers Untapped Market
Potential
Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars
Recovering Global Automobiles Production: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for
Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications
Switchable Privacy Glass Panels
Boardrooms and Conference Rooms
Residential Front Doors
Operating Theaters and Hospital Wards
Prisons and Detention Rooms
Retail Displays
Financial Institutions
Use of Privacy Glass Walls in Commercial and Residential Spaces
Gain Momentum
Designs for Living Room
Bedroom Design
Bathroom Design
Restaurant and Bar Design
Contemporary Office Designs
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative
Market Growth Opportunities
Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur
Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector
Tinted Smart Glass Technology Revolutionizes Interior Design &
Decor
Customization of Designs to Suit Brand Color
Experimenting with Patterns
Complementing Existing Color Schemes
Creating Roofs that Enrich Sky?s Natural Color
Customization of Color of Floor Glasses
Customizing Colors to Complement Prevailing Weather
Color Tints Options in Privacy Smart Glass
Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth
than Passive Types
Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies
Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity
of Smart Windows
Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies
PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities
Development of PDLC Technology
Active smart glasses respond to electrical stimulus
LCDs are today omnipresent
Self-Adhesive-Switchable PDLC Film and Laminated-Switchable
PDLC Glass
Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light
and Glare
Smart Glass Solutions to Revolutionize the Air Travel Experience
Smart Glass for Smart Yachts
Smart Glass to Witness Large-Scale Adoption in the Electronics
Sector
Rising Popularity of Multiple Entertainment Displays Drive
Smart Glass Demand in High-Performance Immersion Wall
Growing Applications of Smart Glass in the Healthcare Sector
Lends Traction to Market Growth
Application of Smart Glass in Solar Panels to Open up New
Growth Avenues
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Glass
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrochromic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Electrochromic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Architectural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Crystal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Liquid Crystal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photochromic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Photochromic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Smart Glass Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrochromic,
Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Architectural and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrochromic, Liquid
Crystal, Photochromic and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Architectural and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Glass by Technology - Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal,
Photochromic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrochromic, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Glass by Application - Transportation, Architectural
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Architectural and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069930/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Smart Glass Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069930/?utm_source=GNW