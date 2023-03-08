New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Fabrication Material Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317658/?utm_source=GNW

The global semiconductor fabrication material market grew from $54.71 billion in 2022 to $62.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The semiconductor fabrication material market is expected to grow to $101.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.8%.



The semiconductor fabrication materials market consists of sales of silicon, selenium, boron, tellurium, and germanium.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The semiconductor fabrication material is a special material that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductors through advanced wafer-level packaging processes, as well as other related technologies used in solar cells, field-effect transistors, IoT sensors, and self-driving car circuits. Semiconductor fabrication is an intricate process that involves circuits that are created on top of a wafer made from a semiconducting material.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor fabrication material market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the semiconductor fabrication material market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of semiconductor fabrication material are n-type and p-type.The n-type semiconductor is an intrinsic semiconductor doped with phosphorus (P), arsenic (As), or antimony (Sb) as an impurity.



The various fabrication materials include silicon wafers, photomasks, photoresists, and others, which are used across various end users such as telecommunication, energy, electrical and electronics, medical and healthcare, automotive, defence and aerospace, and others.



The increasing investment in the energy sector is expected to propel the growth of the semiconductor fabrication materials market.Semiconductors are generally installed in the energy sector, such as solar panels, drives, and pumps in wind and water turbines, and protection circuits in energy conversion to ensure efficiency and minimal power loss.



The government is abundantly investing in the energy sector. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) investment report in 2022, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization for energy, the global energy investment is anticipated to increase by over 8% in 2022 to reach USD 2.4 trillion, a significant increase over pre-Covid levels. All areas of the energy sector are seeing an increase in investment, but in recent years the power sector - particularly in renewables and grids - and greater expenditure on end-use efficiency have seen the biggest gains. Therefore, the increasing investment in the energy sector is driving the growth of the semiconductor fabrication materials market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor fabrication material market.Companies operating in semiconductor fabrication materials are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Panasonic Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of electric and electronic products, launched a semiconductor package substrate material (Product No.R-1515V).



This product enabled both low package warpage and high assembly-level reliability. The new material has very low thermal expansion properties that reduce the warping of the substrate during the packaging process and optimized mechanical properties that lower the residual stress on solder joints.



In March 2020, SK Siltron, a South Korea-based company operating in semiconductor fabrication materials such as silicon wafers acquired DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) for a deal of $450 million.Through this acquisition, SK Siltron aims to expand its production capabilities of silicon carbide wafers in the US.



DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) is a US-based company operating in semiconductor fabrication materials.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



