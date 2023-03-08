Local Blitz Explains the Kind of San Diego SEO Expert Services They Provide

North Las Vegas, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Local Blitz, an Indianapolis SEO company, which also has offices in San Diego, CA to offer expert SEO services, wants to elucidate on the kind of SEO expert services that they provide. They want to emphasize that this has to do with extensive keyword research, technical SEO, on page SEO, content marketing for SEO, link building, social signals for SEO, and good leads from San Diego SEO.

Nick Bennett, co-founder of Local Blitz, says, “Every SEO project should start with extensive keyword research with professional tools. Otherwise, it is just guesswork. You should be looking at the competition of keywords, search volume associated with those keywords, and LSI options. There are many considerations when looking for the best keywords and topics your website should be focusing on, many times we see website that have poor keyword selection leading to poor performance on the search engines.”

After identifying the specific keywords to target, the SEO experts at Local Blitz will apply their knowledge and experience in analyzing and debugging technical SEO issues for the specific website. They will perform a technical SEO audit that will perform various tasks, such as: ensuring that the site is findable and indexable by Google and the Google bot; checking for duplicate content on the site; looking for thin content on the site, which are generally content with less than 200 words on a page; checking that the canonical tags, 301 redirects and 404 pages are set up correctly; ensuring that structured data (JSON-LD Schema) is added and verified to appropriate entities and pages; checking that URL structures are well thought out and easy to follow by both the Google bot and website users; checking website speed because a fast website helps users find what they are looking for quickly; ensuring a valid SSL certificate is installed; checking that there is no mixed non-SSL and SSL content on the site; optimizing images, HTML, CSS, etc. for fast load speed; building internal links and checking for broken links on the site; creating a XML sitemap and submitting to Google search console; and checking for mobile usability issues.

Meanwhile, the San Diego SEO expert company will also perform on page SEO optimization, which is the foundation of SEO for a website. Their SEO experts are well-versed in on page SEO. And, of course, they will ensure that content marketing is in place for SEO purposes. It is no longer possible to simply stuff content with keywords. What is needed is a content marketing strategy that targets the chosen keywords.

Link building remains a key part of a solid SEO campaign. This is a potential pitfall in SEO since Google has essentially plugged those loopholes that previously allowed SEO providers to simply increase their number of back links. As such, it is important to be careful about companies that sell backlinking services. It is important to ensure the back links are from good sources or else the ranking of the site can drop significantly.

Launched in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency that is focused on providing great value to customers by developing digital sales funnels for them, whether they are small or medium sized businesses, as long it is what they require the most at that point in time. They provide their services to companies that are not large enough to have their own digital marketing services but are aware of SEO’s value. The result is that they have been getting many highly positive testimonials from clients in a wide range of niches, such as real estate, automotive, e-commerce, and many more. Their SEO experts regularly update themselves on the most recent SEO developments and advanced techniques.

