Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Electric Motors Market to Reach $282.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Motors estimated at US$150.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$282.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$188.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Electric Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$63.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 296 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- ACTOM (Pty) Ltd.

- Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

- AMETEK Inc.

- ARC Systems Inc.

- Asmo Co., Ltd.

- Baldor Electric Company

- Bauer Gear Motor

- Brook Crompton UK Ltd.

- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

- Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

- General Electric Company

- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

- Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

- Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

- Kollmorgen Corp.

- Leeson Electric

- MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

- Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Co. Ltd.

- Nidec Corp.

- Panasonic Corp.

- Rockwell Automation, Inc.

- Sanyo Denki America Inc.

- Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.

- Siemens AG

- TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company

- Toshiba International Corp.

- Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.

- WEG Electric Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

The Ubiquity of Electric Motors: A Primer

Market Fundamentals

An Insight into the Global Market for Electric Motors

Key Growth Drivers

Higher Efficiency Motors - Need of the Hour

Electric Motors - A Key Component for Various Application Markets

Outlook

Competitive Scenario

Consolidation Trends

Electric Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Market

Potential Applications of Electric Motors in Cars

Select Statistical Insights

Leading Competitors

Brushless DC Motors to Gain Momentum in the Automotive Sector

Compact, High Torque Electric Motors Rise in Popularity in the

Auto Industry

Growing Transition to Electric Vehicles Opens-Up Opportunities

for Electric Motors

Large-Size Electric Motors Set to Dominate the Electric Auto

Market

Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Boost Market for Electric Motors

Electric Vehicles to Emerge as Major End-Market for Electric

Motors in Future

Increasing Use of AGVs in Material-Handling Triggers Electric

Motor Demand

Energy Efficiency Standards Gain Momentum

High-Efficiency Motors Gain Over Standard Motors

Motor Efficiency Directives Turbo-Charge Low Voltage Motors Market

A Peek Into How High-Efficiency Motors Benefit the Environment?

Quieter Operation: A Challenge to Reckon With

Limited Portability in Heavy Appliances - Restraining Growth

Electric Motors to Steadily Replace Gas Turbines

Rising Miniaturization in Medical Devices, Robotics & Consumer

Electronics Spur Compact Electric Motor Market

Will Magnet Motors be Replaced by Alternative Solutions?

Efficient Fractional Horse-Power Motors Witness Soaring Demand

Switch from AC to DC/EC Motors - Order of the Day

Leading Players Adopt Consolidation Strategy with Electrical

Solutions & Services

Significance of Industrial Motors and IEE Standards

Thriving Home Sales Propel Demand for Electric Motors

Barrage of Smart Phones and Hand-held Gadgets Pump up Electric

Motor Segment

Growth-Spurt of Luxury Cars in Developing Regions Bodes Well

for the Electric Motors Market

Brushless DC Motors Gain Momentum

Integrated Brushless DC Motors Challenge AC Servo Integrated

Motors

Developments in Brushless DC Motor & Drives Influences Demand

Growth

Growth for Linear Motors to Stem from Emerging Applications Areas

Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market

Mass-Customization and Demand for Connectivity Fuel Electric

Motors Growth

Increasing Mass-Customized Solutions

Rising Integrated Motion between Motor Types

Application-Specific Motors Influence Demand

Affordability in Motors and Control Electronics Fuels Demand

Prompting Drive-by-Wire Designs

Plant & Process Automation Spurs Growth in Electric Motors

Emerging Economies Largest Consumers whilst Developed Nations

Largest Importers of IHP Motors

Quality & Pricing: Critical Factors for IHP Motors

Raw Material Shortages Cast a Long Shadow of Worry

Alternative Motion Control Technologies: A Challenge to Reckon

With

End-User Best Practices for Enhanced Electric Motor Efficiency

Other Statistical Findings

Innovation in the Motor Industry Gradually Picking Up Pace



