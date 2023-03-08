New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Electric Motors Market to Reach $282.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Motors estimated at US$150.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$282.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$188.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Electric Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$63.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
The Ubiquity of Electric Motors: A Primer
Market Fundamentals
An Insight into the Global Market for Electric Motors
Key Growth Drivers
Higher Efficiency Motors - Need of the Hour
Electric Motors - A Key Component for Various Application Markets
Outlook
Competitive Scenario
Consolidation Trends
Electric Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Market
Potential Applications of Electric Motors in Cars
Select Statistical Insights
Leading Competitors
Brushless DC Motors to Gain Momentum in the Automotive Sector
Compact, High Torque Electric Motors Rise in Popularity in the
Auto Industry
Growing Transition to Electric Vehicles Opens-Up Opportunities
for Electric Motors
Large-Size Electric Motors Set to Dominate the Electric Auto
Market
Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Boost Market for Electric Motors
Electric Vehicles to Emerge as Major End-Market for Electric
Motors in Future
Increasing Use of AGVs in Material-Handling Triggers Electric
Motor Demand
Energy Efficiency Standards Gain Momentum
High-Efficiency Motors Gain Over Standard Motors
Motor Efficiency Directives Turbo-Charge Low Voltage Motors Market
A Peek Into How High-Efficiency Motors Benefit the Environment?
Quieter Operation: A Challenge to Reckon With
Limited Portability in Heavy Appliances - Restraining Growth
Electric Motors to Steadily Replace Gas Turbines
Rising Miniaturization in Medical Devices, Robotics & Consumer
Electronics Spur Compact Electric Motor Market
Will Magnet Motors be Replaced by Alternative Solutions?
Efficient Fractional Horse-Power Motors Witness Soaring Demand
Switch from AC to DC/EC Motors - Order of the Day
Leading Players Adopt Consolidation Strategy with Electrical
Solutions & Services
Significance of Industrial Motors and IEE Standards
Thriving Home Sales Propel Demand for Electric Motors
Barrage of Smart Phones and Hand-held Gadgets Pump up Electric
Motor Segment
Growth-Spurt of Luxury Cars in Developing Regions Bodes Well
for the Electric Motors Market
Brushless DC Motors Gain Momentum
Integrated Brushless DC Motors Challenge AC Servo Integrated
Motors
Developments in Brushless DC Motor & Drives Influences Demand
Growth
Growth for Linear Motors to Stem from Emerging Applications Areas
Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market
Mass-Customization and Demand for Connectivity Fuel Electric
Motors Growth
Increasing Mass-Customized Solutions
Rising Integrated Motion between Motor Types
Application-Specific Motors Influence Demand
Affordability in Motors and Control Electronics Fuels Demand
Prompting Drive-by-Wire Designs
Plant & Process Automation Spurs Growth in Electric Motors
Emerging Economies Largest Consumers whilst Developed Nations
Largest Importers of IHP Motors
Quality & Pricing: Critical Factors for IHP Motors
Raw Material Shortages Cast a Long Shadow of Worry
Alternative Motion Control Technologies: A Challenge to Reckon
With
End-User Best Practices for Enhanced Electric Motor Efficiency
Other Statistical Findings
Innovation in the Motor Industry Gradually Picking Up Pace
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
