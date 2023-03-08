Molybdenum Ores and Concentrates Market Projected to Grow at 2.7% CAGR until 2030, Says New Report by IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global molybdenum ores and concentrates market , available now on its platform. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current state and future growth prospects until 2030, with a focus on the key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the industry.



As part of its commitment to providing the most accurate and up-to-date market data, IndexBox is offering trial access to its platform to enable businesses to access the latest insights on the molybdenum ores and concentrates market.

According to the report, the global molybdenum ores and concentrates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for molybdenum in various industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics. The report identifies China , the United States , Japan , and Chile as the largest markets for molybdenum ores and concentrates, with China expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The report also highlights the key growth drivers and challenges affecting the industry, including the growing demand for molybdenum in high-strength steel alloys and the volatility of molybdenum prices. The report also identifies the factors affecting demand, such as the shift towards electric vehicles and the increasing use of molybdenum in renewable energy systems.

The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries and their acceptance of the molybdenum ores and concentrates market, including the automotive, construction, and energy sectors. It also covers the largest markets and their growth prospects, with China expected to account for over 40% of the market share by 2030.

Key statistics included in the report show that the global molybdenum ores and concentrates market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, with China being the largest producer of molybdenum ores and concentrate globally. The report also lists the five largest manufacturers in the industry, including Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V., Rio Tinto plc, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., and Antofagasta plc.

Commenting on the report's findings, Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said, "We are pleased to provide businesses with the latest insights on the global molybdenum ores and concentrates market. Our report provides valuable information on the current state and future growth prospects of the market, including the key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the industry. We hope this report will help businesses make informed decisions and drive growth in the industry."

For more information, visit IndexBox's website and download the full report: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-molybdenum-ores-and-concentrates-market-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020/

Keywords: molybdenum, Freeport-McMoRan, Grupo Mexico, Rio Tinto plc, China Molybdenum