School Management System Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune,India, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global school management system market size is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of virtual learning and focus on developing education quality and Adopting E-Learning Technology to Propel Market Growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled, "School Management System Market Forecast, 2023-2030".

The growing demand for cloud drives owing to enormous data collection is expected to foster the growth of the market.

Industry Developments:

Jenzabar, Inc. has introduced its Jenzabar One suite, which will enable competency-based education (CBE) programs.

Ellucian collaborated with OnePLM to enable digital transformation for higher education specialists.

Key Takeaways

The largest market growth attributes to the growing adoption of school management system solutions & services and the early adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Growing emphasis on improving the quality of education to augment the market growth.

Increasing technological developments, along with rising R&D efforts for new services introduced by companies and rising government efforts

Increasing investments by schools in deploying modern student & staff management and financial management solutions escalate the market growth.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a profitable market for school management solutions globally.

Lack of skilled work force and financial limitations to impede the market growth

Drivers & Restraints:

Adoption of E-Learning Platforms to Stimulate Market Growth

The school management system is attributed to dominating the education industry during the forecast period due to the increasing e-learning concept adoption.

Technological advancements in the industry and the availability of services are expected to fuel market growth.

Rising government initiatives and investments in R&D are likely to propel market growth and increase the demand for these management systems.

However, lack of skilled professionals and financial limitations may hinder the market growth.

Segments:

By component, the market is divided into software and services. The services are further categorized into consulting, implementation, support, and maintenance.

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on premise.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into student management, academic management, human resource management, finance & accounting management, store & procurement management, and other applications.

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation By Component Software

Services By Deployment Cloud

On-premise By User Private Schools

Public Schools By Application Student Management

Academic Management

Human Resource Management

Finance and Accounting Management

Stores and Procurement Management By Geography North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Adoption of Emerging Technologies

North America is expected to hold the highest global school management system market share during the forecast period. The regional market dominance is attributed to the increasing utilization of advanced technologies and the rising adoption of cloud-based learning management systems. Also, prominent market players in the market are expected to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the projected period due to the growing student population in the region. The region is anticipated to witness significant school management system market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Enable Key Players to Enhance their Product Portfolio

The key market players focus on expanding their business by implementing various business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and alliances. Furthermore, the companies consider incorporating innovative product development and designing ideas to enhance their product portfolio and attract global customers.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report for School Management System:

Blackboard Inc. (U.S.)

Skolaro (India)

Oracle (U.S.)

Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.)

Foradian Technologies (India)

HOBSONS (U.S.)

Jenzabar Inc. (U.S.)

PowerSchool (U.S.)

Capita ESS Limited (U.K.)

SGRG Core Solutions Pvt Ltd (India)

Classter (Greece)

Instructure Inc (U.S.)

McGraw Hill (U.S.)

OpenEduCat (U.S.)

Cornerstone (U.S.)

EduWonka (Singapore)

Campus 365 (India)

EDRP (India)

Schoology and Knewton Inc. (U.S.)

