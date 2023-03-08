New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Social Networking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010596/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Mobile Social Networking Market to Reach $82.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Social Networking estimated at US$53.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Mobile Social Networking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)

- Facebook Inc.

- Google Inc.

- LINE Corporation

- LinkedIn Corporation

- Microsoft Corp.

- Pinterest

- Reddit Inc.

- Snap Inc.

- Tencent Holdings Limited

- Tumblr Inc.

- Twitter Inc.

- Viber Media S.à r.l

- WhatsApp Inc.

- YouTube LLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

?Social Connectedness? - A Vital Characteristic of Today?s

Human Being

Recent Market Activity

Facts and Figures in a Nutshell

Soaring Mobile Device User Base Reflect High-Potential

Opportunities

Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market

Expansion

Current and Future Analysis

Emerging Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Mobile Social Networking - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Facebook, Inc. (USA)

WhatsApp Inc. (USA)

Google Inc. (USA)

YouTube, LLC (USA)

LINE Corporation (Japan)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

LinkedIn Corporation (USA)

Pinterest (USA)

Reddit, Inc. (USA)

Snap, Inc. (USA)

Tencent Holdings Limited (China)

Tumblr, Inc. (USA)

Twitter, Inc. (USA)

Viber Media S.à r.l (Cyprus)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Social Media Communication Inching towards Becoming More

Visual-Centric

Social Media Companies Embrace Augmented Reality and Virtual

Reality

First Global VR Social Network Enables Meeting Friends in

Virtual Reality

Live Streaming Goes on Mainstream-Facebook Live

Social Media Networks Evolve into New Marketplace

Mobile Social Networking - An Effective Forum for Business

Promotion

Social Media Altering the Dynamics of Communication in the

Corporate World

Expanding Social Media User Base Brings in a Sea Change in

Marketing Landscape

Widening Gap in Social Media Skills at Work

Social Media Advertising: A Major Beneficiary of the

Transforming Mobile Social Networking Landscape

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform

Campaigns

Not-for-Profit Healthcare Systems Rely on Social Networking to

Educate People

Newbies Fast Gaining Popularity

Chat bots Turning on a New Leaf

Mobile Social Networks - A Lucrative Monetization Opportunity

for Operators

Analyzing Benefits and Risks Associated with Social Networking

Provision for Operators

Benefits

Risks

Key Trends Driving Adoption of Social Media

Live Streaming

Growth of Video

Popularity of Stories

Easier Ways to Express Emotions

Improvements in Social Media Customer Service

Manufacturers Make Phones with Integrated Social Networking

Buttons

Social Media Censorship Impedes Market Growth

Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter

Young People Drive Mobile Content Usage

Women Glued to Mobile Social Networking

Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards

Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the

Mobile Social Networking Market

Factors Catalyzing Social Networking to Go ?Mobile?

Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet

Superior Hardware and Processor

Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles

Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Mobile Social Networking

Prospects

4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices? Role in Market

Growth

Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth

Mobile Social Networking Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Social Networking

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Mobile Social Networking Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: USA Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



CHINA

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: China Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Social

Networking by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: France Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: UK Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social

Networking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Social Networking by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Social

Networking by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



INDIA

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: India Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social

Networking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile

Social Networking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile

Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Social Networking by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Social

Networking by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile

Social Networking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mobile

Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Social Networking by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Social

Networking by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social

Networking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking by

Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile

Social Networking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Mobile Social

Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Mobile Social Networking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Social Networking by Segment - Mobile Social Networking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Mobile Social Networking

by Segment - Mobile Social Networking Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

