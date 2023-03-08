Baltic Horizon Fund sold its share in BH Domus PRO UAB to UAB „PREF III“

Baltic Horizon Fund closed today a transaction, in accordance to which 100% shareholding in BH Domus PRO UAB was sold to UAB „PREF III“. BH Domus PRO UAB owns Domus Pro office building and retail park in Vilnius, Lithuania. The sales price of the property was approximately EUR 23.5 million. The proceeds of the transaction will be used mainly to decrease the loan obligations of the Fund and partially for the redemption of the Fund’s bonds maturing in May 2023.

Baltic Horizon Fund informed the investors about signing of the sale and purchase agreement via stock exchange announcement published on 9 February 2023 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=baf9ecd491f2e28a0b58a88f4cd54952b&lang=en).

